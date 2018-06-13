Você consegue acertar estes exercícios de inglês sobre a Copa do Mundo?

A Copa do Mundo de 2018 começa nesta semana! Se você vai até a Rússia para assistir aos jogos ou se vai acompanhar daqui do Brasil, uma coisa é certa: você precisa saber algumas palavras em inglês para entender tudo o que está acontecendo.

Por isso, faça o exercício abaixo para aprender algumas das palavras que você deve saber para acompanhar os jogos do mundial.

Exercise 1

1. Match ( ) the area where footballers play a match 2. Pitch ( ) the player in goal who has to stop the ball from crossing the goal-line 3. Referee ( ) a successful attempt at scoring achieved by putting the ball over the goal line into the goal past the goalkeeper 4. Goalkeeper ( ) a match that ends in a tie; there is no winner or loser 5. A foul ( ) the person who makes sure that the players follow the rules 6. The score ( ) a trick in which a player passes the ball through an opponent’s legs and then collects it from the other side 7. A goal ( ) the record of goals that indicates who is winning 8. A draw ( ) a yellow card shown to a player by the referee for a serious foul. Two of these (or yellow cards) result in a red card or sending-off 9. A nutmeg ( ) two teams playing against each other 10. A booking ( ) a violation of the rules

E você já ouviu a música oficial da Copa?

Ela foi gravada por Nicky Jam e o clipe conta com a participação do nosso craque Ronaldinho, fazendo um lance quase impossível!

Se ainda não ouviu, dê o play e faça o exercício abaixo para praticar sua compreensão auditiva.

Live It Up (feat. Will Smith & Era Istrefi)

Nicky Jam

[Nicky Jam]

One life, live it up, ‘cause we got one life (2x)

One life, live it up, ‘cause you don’t get it twice (2x)

[Era Istrefi]

Strength in numbers is a force we can mix

We raise our flags and put our pride on our back

We feelin’ like a 1. __________ when we shine our light

We got the power, make the nation correct

One life, live it up, ‘cause you got one life (2x)

One life, live it up, ‘cause you don’t get it twice (2x)

[Will Smith]

One life, one dream

One moment, one 2. __________

One youth, lights high

Thousand road blocks, one shot

One truth, no 3. __________

One flag, oh yeah

We’ve been waiting for this all year

Where y’all at? We’re right here!

[Nicky Jam]

Ya empezó la rumba y estamos celebrando

Todo el mundo que me levante la mano

‘Tamos vivos, hay que disfrutarlo

Hoy nadie me detiene porque yo no sé parar, no, no

One life, live it up, ‘cause we got one life (2x)

One life, live it up, ‘cause you don’t get it twice (2x)

[Will Smith]

For the love

I’m a rebel, I’m coming from

Every nation under the 4. __________

Elevating their favorite song when we hit and run

You wanted it, you got it

The whole world is 5. __________

So let’s get this pumping

Where y’all at? We’re right there!

[Nicky Jam]

Only one life to live, got so much to 6. __________

Fighting for the nation now, that is my gift

Run like a champion and 7. __________ like a king

That’s my only goal, my everything

Live it up now, now

[Era Istrefi]

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (jealousy, ambition)

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (victories, celebration)

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (one love, one 8. __________)

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (ay)

That’s freedom when you reach that goal (4x)

Answer Key:

Exercise 1

2 – 4 – 7 – 8 – 3 – 9 – 6 – 10 – 1 – 5

Exercise 2

1. champion

2. team

3. fears

4. sun

5. watching

6. give

7. win

8. nation

Michel Rosas é professor de inglês e gerente de marketing na Companhia de Idiomas.