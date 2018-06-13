Você consegue acertar estes exercícios de inglês sobre a Copa do Mundo?

A Copa do Mundo de 2018 começa nesta semana! Se você vai até a Rússia para assistir aos jogos ou se vai acompanhar daqui do Brasil, uma coisa é certa: você precisa saber algumas palavras em inglês para entender tudo o que está acontecendo.
Por isso, faça o exercício abaixo para aprender algumas das palavras que você deve saber para acompanhar os jogos do mundial.
Exercise 1
|1. Match
|( ) the area where footballers play a match
|2. Pitch
|( ) the player in goal who has to stop the ball from crossing the goal-line
|3. Referee
|( ) a successful attempt at scoring achieved by putting the ball over the goal line into the goal past the goalkeeper
|4. Goalkeeper
|( ) a match that ends in a tie; there is no winner or loser
|5. A foul
|( ) the person who makes sure that the players follow the rules
|6. The score
|( ) a trick in which a player passes the ball through an opponent’s legs and then collects it from the other side
|7. A goal
|( ) the record of goals that indicates who is winning
|8. A draw
|( ) a yellow card shown to a player by the referee for a serious foul. Two of these (or yellow cards) result in a red card or sending-off
|9. A nutmeg
|( ) two teams playing against each other
|10. A booking
|( ) a violation of the rules
E você já ouviu a música oficial da Copa?
Ela foi gravada por Nicky Jam e o clipe conta com a participação do nosso craque Ronaldinho, fazendo um lance quase impossível!
Se ainda não ouviu, dê o play e faça o exercício abaixo para praticar sua compreensão auditiva.
Live It Up (feat. Will Smith & Era Istrefi)
Nicky Jam
[Nicky Jam]
One life, live it up, ‘cause we got one life (2x)
One life, live it up, ‘cause you don’t get it twice (2x)
[Era Istrefi]
Strength in numbers is a force we can mix
We raise our flags and put our pride on our back
We feelin’ like a 1. __________ when we shine our light
We got the power, make the nation correct
One life, live it up, ‘cause you got one life (2x)
One life, live it up, ‘cause you don’t get it twice (2x)
[Will Smith]
One life, one dream
One moment, one 2. __________
One youth, lights high
Thousand road blocks, one shot
One truth, no 3. __________
One flag, oh yeah
We’ve been waiting for this all year
Where y’all at? We’re right here!
[Nicky Jam]
Ya empezó la rumba y estamos celebrando
Todo el mundo que me levante la mano
‘Tamos vivos, hay que disfrutarlo
Hoy nadie me detiene porque yo no sé parar, no, no
One life, live it up, ‘cause we got one life (2x)
One life, live it up, ‘cause you don’t get it twice (2x)
[Will Smith]
For the love
I’m a rebel, I’m coming from
Every nation under the 4. __________
Elevating their favorite song when we hit and run
You wanted it, you got it
The whole world is 5. __________
So let’s get this pumping
Where y’all at? We’re right there!
[Nicky Jam]
Only one life to live, got so much to 6. __________
Fighting for the nation now, that is my gift
Run like a champion and 7. __________ like a king
That’s my only goal, my everything
Live it up now, now
[Era Istrefi]
Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (jealousy, ambition)
Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (victories, celebration)
Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (one love, one 8. __________)
Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (ay)
That’s freedom when you reach that goal (4x)
Answer Key:
Exercise 1
2 – 4 – 7 – 8 – 3 – 9 – 6 – 10 – 1 – 5
Exercise 2
1. champion
2. team
3. fears
4. sun
5. watching
6. give
7. win
8. nation
Michel Rosas é professor de inglês e gerente de marketing na Companhia de Idiomas.