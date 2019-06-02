Você conhece estas expressões em inglês? Faça o teste e descubra

São Paulo – O gato está fora da bolsa, essa é a última palha e não consigo embrulhar minha cabeça em torno do fato. Não toca o sino para você?

Traduzir essas frases não vai ajudar a entendê-las. Assim como o português, o inglês possui diversas expressões populares que são usadas no dia a dia. Quando alguém ouve as expressões “the cat is out of the bag”, “the last straw”, “wrap your head around” ou “ring a bell’, deve entender que seus significados vão muito além da mera tradução individual das palavras.

Para ajudar a conhecê-las, a professora de inglês Rose Souza criou o teste a seguir:

Agora veja se entende todas estas frases, e tente usar!

1. “I will call you tomorrow morning, I am going to hit the sack!”

2. “Sarah doesn’t know when the wedding will be, it is still up in the air.”

3. “He asked me if I know Viola Davis but it doesn’t ring a bell.”

4 “I need to call out of work, I am under the weather today.”

5. “When she found out he lied again, that was the last straw.”

6. “I can’t wrap my head around the fact that she told you all of those lies”

7. “Josh let the cat out of the bag. Anna knows about her surprise party now..”

8. “Jenn needs to follow the procedure. She is already on thin ice with the management team.”

9. “Can I take a rain check on our movie date? I am feeling under the weather today”

10. “I know every Hamilton song by heart!”

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, e coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em Empresas. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, além de cursos livres de Business English nos EUA. Professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, MundoRH, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou pelo Skype rose.f.souza.