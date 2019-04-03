Você acertaria este exercício de inglês com dicas para falar melhor?

Das quatro habilidades para ser fluente em uma segunda língua, a fala é uma das que costumam ser mais desafiadoras para os alunos. E isso é muito comum! Falar uma segunda língua não é apenas decorar uma série de palavras e regras gramaticais, mas é também perder o medo de errar e desenvolver a confiança de que você está melhorando e aprendendo com os seus erros.

Para isso, é essencial que o aluno se exponha o máximo que puder durante a aula, mas que também busque maneiras para praticar fora dela.

Se você está buscando algumas maneiras para melhorar a sua fala, existem algumas dicas que podem ajudar. Confira no exercício abaixo!

EXERCISE: Match the tips below with the corresponding paragraphs.

a)The speaker is looking for a specific word, rather than using simple language to describe what is meant

b) Students aren’t able to speak to peers (for example: mixed classes of adults and teenagers)

c) Students try to translate from their native language into English

d) There aren’t enough conversation opportunities in or outside of class

e) Exam preparation focuses on grammar, vocabulary, etc. and leaves little time for active use

f) Production “blocking” occurs due to nervousness, lack of confidence, etc

( )

Identify the Little Man/Woman in Your Head — If you pay attention, you’ll notice that you’ve created a little “person” in your head that translates. By insisting on always translating through this little “man or woman”, you’re introducing a third person into the conversation. Learn to identify this “person” and ask them nicely to be quiet!

2.( )

Become a Child Again — Think back to when you were a child learning your first language. Did you make mistakes? Did you understand everything? Allow yourself to be a child again and make as many mistakes as possible. Also accept the fact that you won’t understand everything, that’s okay!

3.( )

Don’t Always Tell the Truth — Students sometimes limit themselves by trying to find the exact translation of something they’ve done. However, if you are learning English, it’s not necessary to always tell the truth. If you are practicing telling stories in the past, make up a story. You’ll find you can speak more easily if you aren’t trying to find a specific word.

4.( )

Use Your Native Language — Think about what you like to discuss in your own native language. Find a friend who speaks your language, have a conversation about a topic you both enjoy in your own language. Next, try to reproduce the conversation in English. Don’t worry if you can’t say everything, just try to repeat the main ideas of your conversation.

5.( )

Make Speaking Into a Game — Challenge each other to speak in English for a short period of time. Keep your goals easy. Perhaps you can begin with a short two-minute conversation in English. As practicing becomes more natural, challenge each other for longer periods of time. Another possibility is to collect some money for each time you use your own language with a friend. Use the money to go out for a drink and practice some more English!

6.( )

Create a Study Group — If getting ready for a test is your primary goal for learning English, put together a study group to review and prepare — in English! Make sure your group only discusses in English. Studying and reviewing in English, even if it’s just grammar, will help you become more comfortable in speaking English.

ANSWER KEY

Students try to translate from their native language into English Production “blocking” occurs due to nervousness, lack of confidence, etc The speaker is looking for a specific word, rather than using simple language to describe what is meant There aren’t enough conversation opportunities in or outside of class Students aren’t able to speak to peers (for example: mixed classes of adults and teenagers) Exam preparation focuses on grammar, vocabulary, etc. and leaves little time for active use

SOURCE

https://www.thoughtco.com/