Vai viajar? Você precisa aprender estas frases em inglês

O mês de julho está chegando e muitas pessoas estão saindo em férias!
E se você vai viajar para o exterior, seja por lazer ou a trabalho, provavelmente já deve ter estudado algumas palavras que vai encontrar por aí. Então o que acha de revisar e se preparar ainda mais para a sua viagem?
Confira se você domina as expressões em inglês abaixo… and have a nice trip!
AT THE AIRPORT
- Where’s the check-in desk, please?
- Which terminal does the plane leave from?
- Can I see your passport/boarding card, please?
- Would you like a window seat or an aisle seat?
- Did you pack the bags yourself?
- Your plane is delayed forty-five minutes.
- The airplane is scheduled to take off at 3:30 p.m.
- The airplane will land in two hours.
- You’ll be boarding at gate number 34.
- Could you help me put this bag in the overhead locker, please?
- Please make sure your seat belts are fully-fastened.
GOING THROUGH CUSTOMS
- May I see your passport and customs declaration form?
- What is the purpose of your visit?
- How long are you planning to stay?
- Where will you be staying?
- Are you carrying any items accepted from a person you don’t know?
- Do you have anything to declare?
AT THE HOTEL
- I’d like a room for two nights, please.
- I’d like a single/double room, please.
- I have a reservation under the name of Smith.
- Is breakfast included?
- Could I have a wake-up call at 6am, please?
- What time do we have to check out?
- What name was the reservation made under?
- Here’s your key. It’s room 458. It’s on the fourth floor.
- Would you like someone to help you with your bags?
- Breakfast is served between 7 and 11.
- Check-out is at midday.
TAKING A TAXI
- Where would you like to go?
- I’d like to go to Station Hotel, please.
- Could you help me with my luggage, please?
- Shall I drop you off just here?
- How much is it, please?
- That’s US$ 14.50, please. Would you like a receipt?
