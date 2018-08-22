Assine
Vai debater política em inglês? Não confunda estas três palavras

São três palavras muito parecidas, entenda a diferença entre elas e faça um exercício para treinar seus conhecimentos na língua inglesa

Por Rose Souza, sócio diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
access_time 22 ago 2018, 12h00
urna eletrônica

Eleições: vai debater política? (Reprodução/Agência Brasil)

São Paulo – Politics, political ou policy? Esses três termos são frequentemente confundidos por estudantes de inglês. E não podemos nos esquecer de mencionar também police (polícia).

Veja abaixo a diferença entre politics, political e policy, leia os exemplos e depois tente completar as frases.

Politics = política (substantivo)   

Exemplo: an article on politics = um artigo sobre política

The art or science concerned with winning and holding control over a government. The activities of the government or people who try to influence the way a country is governed.

Political = político/política (adjetivo)

Exemplo: political prisoners = prisioneiros políticos

Of or relating to government, a government, or the conduct of government , organized in governmental terms. The adjective form related to the noun politics.

Policy = política (substantivo / plural: policies)

Exemplo: company policy = política da empresa

Management or procedure, a definite course or method of action selected, a high-level overall plan. A set of rules agreed by a business, a political group or a government, saying what they will do in a particular situation.

Complete:

1. A lot of young people just don’t seem interested in ……….  these days.

2. It’s not company ………..  to sell goods to persons under the age of 18.

3. My friends and I are always having ………… discussions late into the night.

4. If I did a degree, I’d like to study …………. Science.

5. The economic ……….. of the government is in ruins because of the global credit crisis.

Respostas:

1. politics
2. policy
3. political
4. political
5. policy

Fontes: dictionary.cambridge/dictionary.com

