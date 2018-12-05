Treine seu inglês com a letra de Bohemian Rhapsody, do Queen

Já viu o filme Bohemian Rhapsody? A cinebiografia, que já passou dos 500 milhões de dólares de bilheteria mundialmente, conta a trajetória da banda Queen, celebrando sua música e seu vocalista Freddie Mercury.

Agora, você conhece bem a música que deu o nome para o filme?

Então aproveite para refrescar a memória e checar seu domínio de verbos em inglês, identificando os erros colocados propositalmente em trechos da letra de Bohemian Rhapsody, do Queen:

Catched in a landslide, no escape from reality Putted a gun against his head Pulled my trigger, now he has dead Mama, life had just began But now I’ve going and threw it all away Too late, my time has came Body’s ache all the time I sometimes wish I’d never being born at all Easy come, easy go, will you let me to go? So you think you can love me and live me to die?

Agora ouça a música, lendo a letra e confira as respostas corretas:

Confira as respostas:

Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality Put a gun against his head Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead Mama, life had just begun But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away Too late, my time has come Body’s aching all the time I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? So you think you can love me and leave me to die?

Bohemian Rhapsody

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality

Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see

I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy

Because I’m easy come, easy go, little high, little low

Any way the wind blows doesn’t really matter to me, to me

Mama, just killed a man

Put a gun against his head

Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead

Mama, life had just begun

But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away

Mama, ooh, didn’t mean to make you cry

If I’m not back again this time tomorrow

Carry on, carry on as if nothing really matters

Too late, my time has come

Sends shivers down my spine, body’s aching all the time

Goodbye, everybody, I’ve got to go

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

Mama, ooh, I don’t want to die

I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all

I see a little silhouetto of a man

Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango

Thunderbolt and lightning, very, very fright’ning me

(Galileo) Galileo, (Galileo) Galileo, Galileo figaro magnifico

(I’m just a poor boy, nobody loves me)

He’s just a poor boy from a poor family

Spare him his life from this monstrosity

Easy come, easy go, will you let me go?

Bismillah! No, we will not let you go

(Let him go) Bismillah! We will not let you go

(Let him go) Bismillah! We will not let you go

(Let me go) Will not let you go

(Let me go) Will not let you go

(Let me go) Ah, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

(Oh mamma mia, mamma mia) Mama mia, let me go

Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me, for me, for me

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye?

So you think you can love me and leave me to die?

Oh, baby, can’t do this to me, baby!

Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here!

Nothing really matters, anyone can see

Nothing really matters

Nothing really matters to me

Any way the wind blows

