Treine seu inglês com a letra de Bohemian Rhapsody, do Queen

Já viu o filme Bohemian Rhapsody? A cinebiografia, que já passou dos 500 milhões de dólares de bilheteria mundialmente, conta a trajetória da banda Queen, celebrando sua música e seu vocalista Freddie Mercury.
Agora, você conhece bem a música que deu o nome para o filme?
Então aproveite para refrescar a memória e checar seu domínio de verbos em inglês, identificando os erros colocados propositalmente em trechos da letra de Bohemian Rhapsody, do Queen:
- Catched in a landslide, no escape from reality
- Putted a gun against his head
- Pulled my trigger, now he has dead
- Mama, life had just began
- But now I’ve going and threw it all away
- Too late, my time has came
- Body’s ache all the time
- I sometimes wish I’d never being born at all
- Easy come, easy go, will you let me to go?
- So you think you can love me and live me to die?
Agora ouça a música, lendo a letra e confira as respostas corretas:
- Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality
- Put a gun against his head
- Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead
- Mama, life had just begun
- But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away
- Too late, my time has come
- Body’s aching all the time
- I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all
- Easy come, easy go, will you let me go?
- So you think you can love me and leave me to die?
Bohemian Rhapsody
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality
Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see
I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
Because I’m easy come, easy go, little high, little low
Any way the wind blows doesn’t really matter to me, to me
Mama, just killed a man
Put a gun against his head
Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead
Mama, life had just begun
But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away
Mama, ooh, didn’t mean to make you cry
If I’m not back again this time tomorrow
Carry on, carry on as if nothing really matters
Too late, my time has come
Sends shivers down my spine, body’s aching all the time
Goodbye, everybody, I’ve got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
Mama, ooh, I don’t want to die
I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all
I see a little silhouetto of a man
Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango
Thunderbolt and lightning, very, very fright’ning me
(Galileo) Galileo, (Galileo) Galileo, Galileo figaro magnifico
(I’m just a poor boy, nobody loves me)
He’s just a poor boy from a poor family
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go?
Bismillah! No, we will not let you go
(Let him go) Bismillah! We will not let you go
(Let him go) Bismillah! We will not let you go
(Let me go) Will not let you go
(Let me go) Will not let you go
(Let me go) Ah, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
(Oh mamma mia, mamma mia) Mama mia, let me go
Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me, for me, for me
So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye?
So you think you can love me and leave me to die?
Oh, baby, can’t do this to me, baby!
Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here!
Nothing really matters, anyone can see
Nothing really matters
Nothing really matters to me
Any way the wind blows
Fonte: https://www.letras.mus.br/
Confira também o trailer do filme: