Com coronavírus, jornada de trabalho em casa aumenta 3h. Você também?

My 14 year old is taking French class in bed, my 12 year old is asking for food I don’t have, my 10 year old is refusing to read, and my 8 year old is in my lap while on calls learning to multitask. This is what it really looks like. #wfhwithkids #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7vcV5Uch41

— Rachel (@RachelMushahwar) April 14, 2020