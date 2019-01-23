Quer melhorar sua pronúncia em inglês? Recite este poema

A pronúncia em inglês é algo um pouco complexo porque nem sempre podemos seguir um padrão de acordo com a combinação de letras.

Veja este poema, de autor anônimo, explicando alguns sons confusos em negrito. Consegue pronunciar corretamente todas as palavras?

I take it you already know

Of tough and bough and cough and dough?

Others may stumble but not you

On hiccough, thorough, slough and through.

Well done! And now you wish perhaps,

To learn of less familiar traps?

Beware of heard, a dreadful word

That looks like beard and sounds like bird.

And dead, is said like bed, not bead –

for goodness’ sake don’t call it ‘deed’!

Watch out for meat and great and threat

(they rhyme with suite and straight and debt).

A moth is not a moth in mother,

Nor both in bother, or broth in brother,

And here is not a match for there,

Nor dear and fear for bear and pear,

And then there’s doze and rose and lose –

Just look them up – and goose and choose,

And cork and work and card and ward

And font and front and word and sword,

And do and go and thwart and cart –

Come, I’ve hardly made a start!

A dreadful language? Man alive!

I learned to speak it when I was five!

And yet to write it, the more I sigh,

I’ll not learn how ‘til the day I die.

OUGH

tough

bough

cough

dough

hiccough

thorough

slough

through

EA / EAR / E / EE / UI / AI

heard

beard

bird

dead

debt

bed

bead

dead

threat

deed

meat

great

straight

suite

OTH

moth

both

broth

mother

bother

brother

OSE, OZE / OOSE

doze

rose

lose

goose

choose

O / OR

do

go

font

front

cork

work

word

sword

ARD

card

cart

ward

thwart

start

Se você quiser checar o som de todas essas palavras em pronúncia americana, veja o vídeo:

Neste link, você pode checar a pronúncia britânica, e até comparar com a americana, deste mesmo poema:

Aqui você encontra vários poemas que nos ajudam a aprender inglês, confira: http://www.wordhord.com/humor/english-pronunciation-poems/

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC e extensões na área de Marketing na ESPM, FGV e Insper. Coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Colunista do portal Vagas Profissões. Mobilizadora cultural à frente do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes. Quer falar comigo? Meu e-mail é ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br e Skype ligiavelozo.