Quer aprender inglês e melhorar seu trabalho em equipe? Confira a dica

Já há algum tempo, os profissionais de RH têm sido demandados a assumirem o papel de agentes das transformações que todas as empresas precisam conduzir a fim de se manterem competitivas neste cenário em constante mudança.

O RH 4.0 ou RH estratégico, seja o nome que for, tem de ser proativo e reformular todos os seus processos, utilizando ferramentas digitais que visam à maior produtividade, estabelecer KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) totalmente alinhados à estratégia da empresa e aos desafios de mercado, investir em capacitação do time através da educação corporativa com pegada protagonista, ou seja, cada um é responsável por seu desenvolvimento. A empresa disponibiliza os recursos e monitora o que cada um está fazendo.

A grande questão é que, como RH estratégico, os profissionais da área também precisam cuidar de seu desenvolvimento e empregabilidade. Infelizmente, vemos que muitos deles ainda não focam no estudo do inglês.

Por isso, hoje foi escolhido um extrato do artigo do escritor Patrick Lencioni, autor do best-seller The Five Dysfunctions of a Team:

Estude o vocabulário antes de ler o texto:

To avoid To escape, to prevent from happening To bog down To be prevented from making progress Shortcoming Deficiency, flaw, defect Although Despite the fact that, even though To struggle To strive, t o have difficulty or make a strenuous effort doing something To ensure To make sure, to make certain, to guarantee To contend with To strive in opposition or against difficulties; t o struggle To stifle To interrupt, to cut off, to repress Lack Absence To stick to To adhere to Pursuit Chase To erode To cause to deteriorate Willing to Disposed to, inclined to, prepared for To tap into To establish a connection with, to have access to To accomplish To fulfill, to complete

The Five Dysfunctions

To begin improving your team and to better understand the level of dysfunction you are facing, ask yourself these simple questions:

Do team members openly and readily disclose their opinions?

Are team meetings compelling and productive?

Does the team come to decisions quickly and avoid getting bogged down by consensus? Do team members confront one another about their shortcomings?

Do team members sacrifice their own interests for the good of the team?

Although no team is perfect and even the best teams sometimes struggle with one or more of these issues, the finest organizations constantly work to ensure that their answers are “yes.” If you answered “no” to many of these questions, your team may need some work. The first step toward reducing politics and confusion within your team is to understand that there are five dysfunctions to contend with, and address each that applies, one by one.

Dysfunction #1: Absence of Trust

The fear of being vulnerable with team members prevents the building of trust within the team.

The desire to preserve artificial harmony stifles the occurrence of productive ideological conflict.

The lack of clarity or buy-in prevents team members from making decisions they will stick to.

The need to avoid interpersonal discomfort prevents team members from holding one another accountable.

The pursuit of individual goals and personal status erodes the focus on collective success.

Characteristics of High Performing Teams

Teams willing to address the five dysfunctions can experience the following benefits. High performing, cohesive teams:

Are comfortable asking for help, admitting mistakes and limitations and take risks offering feedback

Tap into one another’s skills and experiences

Avoid wasting time talking about the wrong issues and revisiting the same topics over and over again because of lack of buy-in

Make higher quality decisions and accomplish more in less time and fewer resources

Put critical topics on the table and have lively meetings

Align the team around common objectives

Retain star employees

Escolha colegas que falam inglês e que também trabalhem com gestão de pessoas e discuta com eles as respostas para as perguntas do artigo que estão destacadas em roxo. Você também pode compartilhar comigo quais são suas impressões sobre as disfunções, mas faça isso em inglês, combinado?

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC e extensões na área de Marketing na ESPM, FGV e Insper. Coautora do Guia de Implantação de Programas de Idiomas em empresas e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Colunista do portal Vagas Profissões. Mobilizadora cultural à frente do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes. Quer falar comigo? https://www.linkedin.com/in/ligiavelozocrispino/

Meu e-mail é ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br e Skype ligiavelozo.