Qual a melhor hashtag em inglês para usar no Instagram? Professora ensina

Hashtag é a expressão ou palavra que utilizamos logo depois do sinal # (conhecido como: pound sign ou number sign. Em português, jogo da velha).

As hashtags são poderosas, pois podem ajudar os posts a atingir um público-alvo, atrair seguidores, aumentar o engajamento e tornar uma marca ou pessoa mais reconhecida ou até uma referência.

Vamos estudar inglês com as mais utilizadas?

Coloque as palavras e expressões ao lado das definições ou explicações corretas:

nofilter

instadaily

followforfollow

tbt

ootd

travel

food fitness

igers

fashion

fun

life

me

repost

likeforlike

1. #___________________

This one goes out to all the photos and videos that encompass the essence of your life.

2. #___________________

Away for the weekend? Show your followers where you are, using this hashtag to indicate you’re visiting somewhere new.

3. #___________________

Get in on a trending community of workout warriors with photos and videos from your best exercise sessions, using this hashtag to share the moment.

4. #___________________

It is a common function on Instagram that allows you to share content from other users, with credit back to the original user. Use this hashtag to tell others on Instagram that you were inspired by this photo or video.

5. #___________________

It is short for “Instagram users.” If you’ve got a photo or video that encompasses the Instagram community, show your solidarity with this colloquial hashtag.

6. #___________________

This hashtag is similar to #photooftheday — one of the most popular hashtags of 2018 — and is perfect for Instagrammers who post every day.

7. #___________________

Interested in building a fast list of followers on Instagram? It tells everyone who browses this hashtag that you’ll follow users who choose to follow you. This hashtag is always trending highly.

8. #_________________

It is similar to the #followforfollow hashtag. Use this hashtag if you want to increase engagement on your Instagram account, telling users that you’ll like their photo or video if they like yours.

9. #_________________

Instagram offers so many different filters to help enhance photos. If you’re posting a pic that was beautiful all by itself, let the world know that this gem didn’t need a filter to look so nice.

10. #________________

It stands for “Outfit of the Day,” a hashtag dedicated to Instagram users who love showing off new clothing and styles on a regular basis.

11. #________________

It is a fairly self-explanatory hashtag. Brands and clothing models alike are some of the most prolific users of this hashtag.

12. #________________

If it’s not fun, it’s not Instagram-worthy. Make it known to millions of Instagram users that you had a blast in your latest photo or video with this popular hashtag.

13. #________________

It stands for “Throwback Thursday,” and encourages Instagram users to post an old photo of themselves or an event they’re reminiscing over. Everyone likes content from the good old days — here’s your hashtag for enjoying the nostalgia.

14. #________________

This is the quintessential selfie hashtag, indicating to the Instagram community that the photo it’s captioning is a picture of you.

15. #_________________

Meal pics are the bread and butter (no pun intended) of a people-oriented Instagram account. Use this hashtag to caption your next delicious Instagram photo.

Key

#life

This one goes out to all the photos and videos that encompass the essence of your life.

#travel

Away for the weekend? Show your followers where you are, using this hashtag to indicate you’re visiting somewhere new.

#fitness

Get in on a trending community of workout warriors with photos and videos from your best exercise sessions, using this hashtag to share the moment.

#repost

It is a common function on Instagram that allows you to share content from other users, with credit back to the original user. Use this hashtag to tell others on Instagram that you were inspired by this photo or video.

#igers

It is short for “Instagram users.” If you’ve got a photo or video that encompasses the Instagram community, show your solidarity with this colloquial hashtag.

#instadaily

This hashtag is similar to #photooftheday — one of the most popular hashtags of 2018 — and is perfect for Instagrammers who post every day.

#followforfollow

Interested in building a fast list of followers on Instagram? It tells everyone who browses this hashtag that you’ll follow users who choose to follow you. This hashtag is always trending highly.

#likeforlike

It is similar to the #followforfollow hashtag. Use this hashtag if you want to increase engagement on your Instagram account, telling users that you’ll like their photo or video if they like yours.

#nofilter

Instagram offers so many different filters to help enhance photos. If you’re posting a pic that was beautiful all by itself, let the world know that this gem didn’t need a filter to look so nice.

#ootd

It stands for “Outfit of the Day,” a hashtag dedicated to Instagram users who love showing off new clothing and styles on a regular basis.

#fashion

It is a fairly self-explanatory hashtag. Brands and clothing models alike are some of the most prolific users of this hashtag.

#fun

If it’s not fun, it’s not Instagram-worthy. Make it known to millions of Instagram users that you had a blast in your latest photo or video with this popular hashtag.

#tbt

It stands for “Throwback Thursday,” and encourages Instagram users to post an old photo of themselves or an event they’re reminiscing over. Everyone likes content from the good old days — here’s your hashtag for enjoying the nostalgia.

#me

This is the quintessential selfie hashtag, indicating to the Instagram community that the photo it’s captioning is a picture of you.

#food

Meal pics are the bread and butter (no pun intended) of a people-oriented Instagram account. Use this hashtag to caption your next delicious Instagram photo.

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC e extensões na área de Marketing na ESPM, FGV e Insper. Coautora do Guia de Implantação de Programas de Idiomas em empresas e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Colunista do portal Vagas Profissões. Mobilizadora cultural à frente do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes. Quer falar comigo? Meu e-mail é ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br e Skype ligiavelozo.