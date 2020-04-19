Qual a letra da música? Este teste de inglês é um desafio de escuta

A música faz bem para a alma? A professora de inglês e fundadora da Companhia de Idiomas, Rose Souza, acredita que sim. Por isso, ela preparou uma lista de 10 músicas para acalmar a todos que estão em casa durante a pandemia do coronavírus.
E, claro, ela também deixa um desafio: você consegue completar as letras das músicas com a opção correta?
Para fazer o teste, ouça a música inteira, identifique o trecho destacado e qual é a palavra ou expressão que completa a letra. O exercício ajuda a treinar a escuta da língua estrangeira de forma prazerosa.
Faça o teste (as respostas estão no final):
1. Needtobreathe – Let’s stay home tonight
Baby, let’s stay home tonight
We can put a couple records on
We can ______ a fire alright
Maybe we can dance till dawn
Everything will be just fine
a. built
b. build
c. buildt
2. Kacey Musgraves – Rainbow
You hold tight to your umbrella, well, darlin’ I’m just tryin’ to tell ya
That there’s always _____ a rainbow hangin’ over your head
a. be
b. has been
c. been
3. Damian Marley & Nas – Count Your Blessings
So I count my blessings
And give thanks to the master
That ________ all the disaster
We’re still here together after
Better count your blessings
a. through
b. thorough
c. thought
4. Jesse Colin Young – Get Together
Come on people now
Smile on your brother
__________ get together
And try to love one another right now
a. Everybody
b. Every body
c. Everyones
5. Jordin Sparks – One Step At a Time
Hurry up and wait
So close, but so far away
Everything that you’ve always _______ of
Close enough for you can taste
But you just can’t touch
a. dreaming
b. dreams
c. dreamed
6. The Black Eyed Peas – Where is the Love?
Can you practice what you preachin’?
Would you turn the other cheek again?
Mama, mama, mama, tell us what the hell is goin’ on
Can’t we all just ________?
Father, father, father help us
Send some guidance from above
‘Cause people got me, got me questioning
Where’s the love
a. got along
b. get along
c. to get along
7. Judy Garland – Over the Rainbow
Someday I’ll wish upon a star
And wake up where the clouds are far behind me.
Where troubles ______ like lemon drops,
Away above the chimney tops,
That’s where you’ll find me
a. meld
b. melt
c. melp
8. Matt Beilis – We’ll be Fine
I believe
That we’ll be fine in the end
We’ll be fine
I remember this was easy
We had all we ever _________
I didn’t know it could fade away
a. need to
b. need
c. needed
9. Allen Toussaint – Yes We Can
Make this land a better land
In the world in which we live
And help each man be a better man
With the kindness that you give
I know we can ______ it
a. Do
b. Make
c. Doing
10. Jack Johnson – Better Together
Love is the answer, _________ for most of the questions in my heart
Like why are we here? And where do we go?
And how come it’s so hard?
It’s not always easy and
Sometimes life can be deceiving
I’ll tell you one thing, it’s always better when we’re together
a. At last
b. At least
c. At lasting
Respostas: 1.b / 2.c / 3.a / 4.a / 5.c / 6.b / 7.b / 8.c / 9.b / 10.b
Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas, e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata, em Maresias, onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, com MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, com cursos nos EUA. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou pelo Skype rose.f.souza