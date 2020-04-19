Qual a letra da música? Este teste de inglês é um desafio de escuta

A música faz bem para a alma? A professora de inglês e fundadora da Companhia de Idiomas, Rose Souza, acredita que sim. Por isso, ela preparou uma lista de 10 músicas para acalmar a todos que estão em casa durante a pandemia do coronavírus.

E, claro, ela também deixa um desafio: você consegue completar as letras das músicas com a opção correta?

Para fazer o teste, ouça a música inteira, identifique o trecho destacado e qual é a palavra ou expressão que completa a letra. O exercício ajuda a treinar a escuta da língua estrangeira de forma prazerosa.

Faça o teste (as respostas estão no final):

1. Needtobreathe – Let’s stay home tonight

Baby, let’s stay home tonight

We can put a couple records on

We can ______ a fire alright

Maybe we can dance till dawn

Everything will be just fine

a. built

b. build

c. buildt

2. Kacey Musgraves – Rainbow

You hold tight to your umbrella, well, darlin’ I’m just tryin’ to tell ya

That there’s always _____ a rainbow hangin’ over your head

a. be

b. has been

c. been

3. Damian Marley & Nas – Count Your Blessings

So I count my blessings

And give thanks to the master

That ________ all the disaster

We’re still here together after

Better count your blessings

a. through

b. thorough

c. thought

4. Jesse Colin Young – Get Together

Come on people now

Smile on your brother

__________ get together

And try to love one another right now

a. Everybody

b. Every body

c. Everyones

5. Jordin Sparks – One Step At a Time

Hurry up and wait

So close, but so far away

Everything that you’ve always _______ of

Close enough for you can taste

But you just can’t touch

a. dreaming

b. dreams

c. dreamed

6. The Black Eyed Peas – Where is the Love?

Can you practice what you preachin’?

Would you turn the other cheek again?

Mama, mama, mama, tell us what the hell is goin’ on

Can’t we all just ________?

Father, father, father help us

Send some guidance from above

‘Cause people got me, got me questioning

Where’s the love

a. got along

b. get along

c. to get along

7. Judy Garland – Over the Rainbow

Someday I’ll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far behind me.

Where troubles ______ like lemon drops,

Away above the chimney tops,

That’s where you’ll find me

a. meld

b. melt

c. melp

8. Matt Beilis – We’ll be Fine

I believe

That we’ll be fine in the end

We’ll be fine

I remember this was easy

We had all we ever _________

I didn’t know it could fade away

a. need to

b. need

c. needed

9. Allen Toussaint – Yes We Can

Make this land a better land

In the world in which we live

And help each man be a better man

With the kindness that you give

I know we can ______ it

a. Do

b. Make

c. Doing

10. Jack Johnson – Better Together

Love is the answer, _________ for most of the questions in my heart

Like why are we here? And where do we go?

And how come it’s so hard?

It’s not always easy and

Sometimes life can be deceiving

I’ll tell you one thing, it’s always better when we’re together

a. At last

b. At least

c. At lasting

Respostas: 1.b / 2.c / 3.a / 4.a / 5.c / 6.b / 7.b / 8.c / 9.b / 10.b

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas, e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata, em Maresias, onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, com MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, com cursos nos EUA. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou pelo Skype rose.f.souza