Professora de inglês ensina 8 regras essenciais para conjugar verbos

Vamos ver alguns usos para o gerúndio e o infinitivo dos verbos em inglês? Confira as nova regras e treine seus conhecimento com o exercício:

1.Há uma tendência de usar o infinitivo para citações, afirmações filosóficas e provérbios.

“To be or not to be, that’s the question.”

2. Outra estrutura usa adjetivos para classificar as ações, para isso utilizamos o “it” + “adjetivo” + “verbo no infinitivo com TO”.

It’s easy to make mistakes.

3. O gerúndio (ING-form) é comumente usada para afirmações e declarações mais concretas, práticas e de fatos cotidianos. Quando uma ação, ou seja, o verbo se torna o sujeito da oração, ele é utilizado no gerúndio. Também é frequente ver verbos como sujeitos predicados, usados principalmente com o verbo TO BE (verbo de ligação).

Making money is hard work.

4. Atividades físicas como running, jogging, skydiving, diving, hiking, skiing, fishing, dancing são exemplos de verbos que podem funcionar como verbais em frases e assumir outros papéis.

Hiking is my favorite pastime.

5. No aprendizado de inglês, vemos que as habilidades são utilizadas no gerúndio: Reading, Speaking, Listening e Writing.

Writing is the hardest work you’ll ever do.

6. Os verbos no gerúndio também fazem a função de adjetivos. Bem como o particípio passado.

Trembling hands opened the letter from her agent.

7. O uso do infinitivo com TO indica uma intenção, um propósito. Nesse caso o TO é traduzido por “para” e vem da locução in order to (a fim de, para).

To speak English fluently you need to study a lot.

8. Quando conquistamos algo através de outra ação, em português usamos o gerúndio, como por exemplo: Pretendo emagrecer correndo 4 vezes por semana. Em inglês, também utilizamos o gerúndio só que precedido da preposição BY.

I am trying to lose weight by exercising every day.

Agora, vamos praticar!

Exercício

Escolha a forma correta dos verbos e preencha as frases abaixo:

________ (err) is human, _________ (forgive) divine. It was impossible ___________ (explain) what I meant. _________ (fish) is his favorite sport. _______ (reign) is worth ambition, though in hell. ________ (see) is _________ (believe). __________ (make) mistakes is easy. I tried ____________ (understand) the situation by ____________ (compare) it to a previous one. ____________ (explain) what I meant was impossible. ________ (sell) insurance is a pretty _________ (bore) job. ________ (learn) English is important for your career. He has succeeded by ________ (be) dedicated and disciplined. _________ (create) a truly democratic society, politicians must be ethical. By _________ (recognize) the difficulty of the material, the teacher took extra time __________ (teach) it to her students. ______ (go) to London you’d better take that road. By __________ (change) the oil every four thousand miles, the car seemed _________ (run) better. After __________ (hug) her boyfriend, she started _________ (cry). Mary won the competition by ________ (sing) a love song. Last week Della sent out a proposal for her book on ________ (live) with wolves.

RESPOSTAS

To err is human, to forgive divine. It was impossible to explain what I meant. Fishing is his favorite sport. To reign is worth ambition, though in hell. Seeing is believing. Making mistakes is easy. I tried to understand the situation by comparing it to a previous one. Explaining what I meant was impossible. Selling insurance is a pretty boring job. Learning English is important for your career. He has succeeded by being dedicated and disciplined. To create a truly democratic society, politicians must be ethical. By recognizing the difficulty of the material, the teacher took extra time teaching it to her students. To go to London you’d better take that road. By changing the oil every four thousand miles, the car seemed to run better. After hugging her boyfriend, she started crying. Mary won the competition by singing a love song. Last week Della sent out a proposal for her book on living with wolves.

