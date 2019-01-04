Professora de inglês ensina 8 regras essenciais para conjugar verbos

Vamos ver alguns usos para o gerúndio e o infinitivo dos verbos em inglês? Confira as nova regras e treine seus conhecimento com o exercício:
1.Há uma tendência de usar o infinitivo para citações, afirmações filosóficas e provérbios.
- “To be or not to be, that’s the question.”
2. Outra estrutura usa adjetivos para classificar as ações, para isso utilizamos o “it” + “adjetivo” + “verbo no infinitivo com TO”.
- It’s easy to make mistakes.
3. O gerúndio (ING-form) é comumente usada para afirmações e declarações mais concretas, práticas e de fatos cotidianos. Quando uma ação, ou seja, o verbo se torna o sujeito da oração, ele é utilizado no gerúndio. Também é frequente ver verbos como sujeitos predicados, usados principalmente com o verbo TO BE (verbo de ligação).
- Making money is hard work.
4. Atividades físicas como running, jogging, skydiving, diving, hiking, skiing, fishing, dancing são exemplos de verbos que podem funcionar como verbais em frases e assumir outros papéis.
- Hiking is my favorite pastime.
5. No aprendizado de inglês, vemos que as habilidades são utilizadas no gerúndio: Reading, Speaking, Listening e Writing.
- Writing is the hardest work you’ll ever do.
6. Os verbos no gerúndio também fazem a função de adjetivos. Bem como o particípio passado.
- Trembling hands opened the letter from her agent.
7. O uso do infinitivo com TO indica uma intenção, um propósito. Nesse caso o TO é traduzido por “para” e vem da locução in order to (a fim de, para).
- To speak English fluently you need to study a lot.
8. Quando conquistamos algo através de outra ação, em português usamos o gerúndio, como por exemplo: Pretendo emagrecer correndo 4 vezes por semana. Em inglês, também utilizamos o gerúndio só que precedido da preposição BY.
- I am trying to lose weight by exercising every day.
Agora, vamos praticar!
Exercício
Escolha a forma correta dos verbos e preencha as frases abaixo:
- ________ (err) is human, _________ (forgive) divine.
- It was impossible ___________ (explain) what I meant.
- _________ (fish) is his favorite sport.
- _______ (reign) is worth ambition, though in hell.
- ________ (see) is _________ (believe).
- __________ (make) mistakes is easy.
- I tried ____________ (understand) the situation by ____________ (compare) it to a previous one.
- ____________ (explain) what I meant was impossible.
- ________ (sell) insurance is a pretty _________ (bore) job.
- ________ (learn) English is important for your career.
- He has succeeded by ________ (be) dedicated and disciplined.
- _________ (create) a truly democratic society, politicians must be ethical.
- By _________ (recognize) the difficulty of the material, the teacher took extra time __________ (teach) it to her students.
- ______ (go) to London you’d better take that road.
- By __________ (change) the oil every four thousand miles, the car seemed _________ (run) better.
- After __________ (hug) her boyfriend, she started _________ (cry).
- Mary won the competition by ________ (sing) a love song.
- Last week Della sent out a proposal for her book on ________ (live) with wolves.
RESPOSTAS
- To err is human, to forgive divine.
- It was impossible to explain what I meant.
- Fishing is his favorite sport.
- To reign is worth ambition, though in hell.
- Seeing is believing.
- Making mistakes is easy.
- I tried to understand the situation by comparing it to a previous one.
- Explaining what I meant was impossible.
- Selling insurance is a pretty boring job.
- Learning English is important for your career.
- He has succeeded by being dedicated and disciplined.
- To create a truly democratic society, politicians must be ethical.
- By recognizing the difficulty of the material, the teacher took extra time teaching it to her students.
- To go to London you’d better take that road.
- By changing the oil every four thousand miles, the car seemed to run better.
- After hugging her boyfriend, she started crying.
- Mary won the competition by singing a love song.
- Last week Della sent out a proposal for her book on living with wolves.
Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC. Coautora do Guia Corporativo Política de Treinamento para RHs e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Colunista do portal Vagas Profissões. Organizadora do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes.