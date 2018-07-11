Lembra de Sense8? Aprenda 8 expressões e advérbios com a série da Netflix

Uma série que faz sucesso na Netflix há algum tempo é Sense8. Se você assistiu, leia este texto curtinho para relembrar detalhes da série e também algumas regras de inglês. Se não assistiu, leia também – quem sabe pode ser a sua próxima série!
Dica: quando estiver assistindo uma série, anote no seu bloco de notas pelo menos cinco palavras ou expressões novas de cada episódio. Assim você se diverte aprendendo e aprende se divertindo.
Leia o texto abaixo e escolha o advérbio correto, em cada uma das 8 frases. Cheque também se sabe o significado das 8 palavras/expressões que grifamos. Depois, dê uma olhada nas answers e também no glossary.
Sixteen years after blowing minds and rebooting science fiction with The Matrix, Andy and Lana Wachowski are ready to plug back in and conquer humanity’s hive-mind via our Netflix accounts. Sense8 is a madly/mad ambitious science-fiction drama about eight many/very different people from around the world who discover that they share a single consciousness.
The reasons for their bond — and how it affects an ancient battle between good and evil — is revealed gradually/gradualy episode-by-episode; the focus, however, is on exploring the ordinary lives of these “sensates.”
Here’s what you need to know: Eight strangers around the globe find themselves connected — first by a violent vision, then by their shared ability to connect with one another’s thoughts and actions, and finally/finaly by the urgent need to find out what happened and why. Their need to know goes beyond simple curiosity — as they pursue answers, a mysterious organization hunts them down, intent on destroying them.
Who are “the sensates”? The show’s eight connected characters run the gamut from Nomi, a trans blogger and “hacktivist” named Nomi (Jamie Clayton), to Will, a compassionate Chicago cop (Brian J. Smith).
Other sensates include closeted gay telenovela hunk Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), superstar Icelandic DJ Riley (Tuppence Middleton), successful Korean business executive Sun (Bae Doona), Indian pharmacist Kala (Tina Desai), German safecracker Wolfgang (Max Riemelt), and Nairobi bus driver Capheus (Aml Ameen).
After the suicide of a troubled woman named Angel (Daryl Hannah) in the series’ opening scene, these eight people begin to experience what they assume are hallucinations — but are actual/actually glimpses into each other’s lives.
They’re also visited periodically/periodicalyby the mysterious Jonas (Lost‘s Naveen Andrews), an internationaly/internationally wanted criminal who may be the only one who can properlly/properly explain what it all means.
Agora, compartilhe com aquele seu amigo que gostou ou pode gostar de Sense8.
ANSWERS
- madly
(“mad” é adjetivo como ambitious. Advérbios, como “madly”, mudam adjetivos)
- very different
(“many” é usado para substantivos contáveis: “many houses”, “many people”)
- gradually
(o adjetivo é “gradual”, e para transformar em advérbio neste caso, você vai adicionar o -ly, ficando gradually)
- finally
(mesma coisa: o adjetivo é “final”, e para transformar em advérbio neste caso, você vai adicionar o -ly, ficando finally)
- actually
(actual é o adjetivo, que significa algo como “real” e não “atual”. Actually significa “na verdade” e não “atualmente”)
- periodically
- internationally
- properly
(e aqui, como o adjetivo é “proper”, temos de adicionar o -ly, ficando “properly”)
GLOSSARY
- to blow minds -if something blows your mind, you find it very exciting and unusual;
something that blows your mind is so shocking, surprising, unexpected or wonderful that your brain
cannot comprehend it
- hive mind -collective consciousness or collective intelligence,when two or more people come
to the same thought at the same time because of the same circumstances but do not know each
other beforehand
- bond – a close connection joining two or more people; a strong force of attraction
- ordinary- not different, not special, not unexpected in any way; usual, normal (veja que não é
“ordinário” no sentido pejorativo – é apenas algo normal, usual, corriqueiro)
- to pursue – to follow and try to catch or capture (someone or something) for usually a long
distance or time
- to run the gamut – to encompass an entire range of something (His music runs the
gamut from rock to classical)
- safecracker -someone who opens safes (cofres) using force and steals the valuable things from inside.
- glimpse – a brief look at someone or something:
