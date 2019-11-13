I am Batman! Melhore seu vocabulário de inglês com a ajuda do super-herói

Nos Estados Unidos nasceu e ganhou força boa parte das manifestações da cultura pop e nerd, como: seriados (Star Trek), cinema (Star Wars), comics (quadrinhos de super-heróis, como Batman), entre outras.

Aqui vale um comentário sobre nerds e geeks, palavras inglesas usadas mundialmente. Quem gosta de Friends sabe que o personagem Ross Geller era chamado de nerd por seus amigos.

Apesar de o dicionário dizer que nerd e geek significam a mesma coisa, ou seja, pessoas tímidas e inteligentes que se interessam por computadores, tecnologia e pesquisam sobre assuntos de que gostam, esses termos são usados para tipos diferentes de pessoas.

Isso ficou claro em 2013, o engenheiro de software Burr Settles estudou 2,6 milhões de tuítes para verificar quais palavras são mais associadas aos dois termos. O resultado: nerd é mais relacionado a estudos, enquanto geek aparece mais ligado à cultura pop.

Existem muitos grupos e comunidades nerds e geeks na internet e o inglês é a língua de comunicação. Eles assistem aos seriados antes de sua exibição no Brasil, importam quadrinhos diretamente dos EUA.

Então, para os que gostam de quadrinhos, selecionei um artigo sobre o Batman que está celebrando 80 anos em 2019. Há até uma exposição imersiva Batman 80 – A exposição, curadoria de Ivan Freitas da Costa, que fica no Memorial da América Latina até o dia 15 de dezembro.

Essa comemoração acontece em vários lugares do mundo, e São Paulo foi uma das cidades escolhidas para integrar esta programação oficial mundial. A atividade preparada foi de vocabulário, utilizando apenas o inglês para as explicações dos significados.

Busque no texto as palavras para as definições abaixo. Como uma atividade adicional, que tal colocar o cronômetro para ver em quanto tempo você lê o texto e identifica cada uma delas?

Flare up or cause to flare up again. ___________________ Superior skill or ability. Superior strength, courage. __________________ Put on clothing or an ornament, for example. ______________________ A defender, champion, or zealous upholder of a cause or principle. ____________ Pass gradually or tediously. _______________ A set of clothes appropriate for a particular occasion. ___________________ Source, or origin. __________________ See or know by personal experience. ____________________ A collection of various kinds; a variety. _____________________ Infliction of punishment in return for a wrong committed. _________________ Goods bought and sold in business. _______________ A close friend or follower who accompanies another on adventures. _________ At the very end; finally. ______________

I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman! Batman

Batman has been Gotham’s protector for decades, CEO of Wayne Enterprises, Patriarch of the Bat Family and veteran member of the Justice League. Batman is a superhero co-created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger and published by DC Comics. The character made his first appearance in Detective Comics #27 (May, 1939). Batman is the secret identity of Bruce Wayne. Witnessing the murder of his parents as a child leads him to train himself to physical and intellectual perfection and don a bat-themed costume in order to fight crime. Batman operates in Gotham City, assisted by various supporting characters including his sidekick Robin and his butler Alfred Pennyworth, and fights an assortment of villains influenced by the characters’ roots in film and pulp magazines. Unlike most superheroes, he does not possess any superpowers; he makes use (to the best that he can) of intellect, detective skills, science and technology, wealth, physical prowess, and intimidation in his war on crime.

Batman became a popular character soon after his introduction, and eventually gained his own title, “Batman”. As the decades wore on, differing takes on the character emerged. The late 1960s Batman television series utilized a camp aesthetic associated with the character for years after the show ended. Various creators worked to return the character to his dark roots, culminating in the 1986 miniseries Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, by writer-artist Frank Miller. That and the success of director Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman motion picture helped reignite popular interest in the character. A cultural icon, Batman has been licensed and adapted into a variety of media, from radio to television and film, and appears on a variety of merchandise sold all over the world. The Batman goes by numerous nicknames, such as The Dark Knight, The Caped Crusader, World’s Greatest Detective and the Defender of Gotham.

KEY:

Flare up or cause to flare up again. REIGNITE Superior skill or ability. Superior strength, courage. PROWESS Put on clothing or an ornament, for example. DON A defender, champion, or zealous upholder of a cause or principle. KNIGHT Pass gradually or tediously. WORE ON (past) / Present wear on A set of clothes appropriate for a particular occasion. COSTUME Source, or origin. ROOTS See or know by personal experience. WITNESS A collection of various kinds; a variety. ASSORTMENT Infliction of punishment in return for a wrong committed. VENGEANCE Goods bought and sold in business. MERCHANDISE A close friend or follower who accompanies another on adventures. SIDEKICK At the very end; finally. EVENTUALLY

