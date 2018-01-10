6 frases para pensar sobre felicidade e treinar seu inglês

Neste primeiro mês do ano, o Dicas de Inglês nos inspira a observar e a ser feliz com as coisas mais simples da vida.

Leia a lista, aprenda novas palavras em inglês, lembre-se de quando você viveu cada situação mencionada (se não viveu, esperamos que viva) e sinta-se feliz em 2018!

Happiness is…

Your favorite team winning at the last minute

The afterglow of finishing a novel

Afterglow: a pleasant feeling produced after an experience, event, feeling, etc.

The team were relaxing in the afterglow of winning the cup.

Novel: a long printed story about imaginary characters and events.

Have you read any of Jane Austen’s novels?

A great conversation with a stranger

Stranger: someone you do not know.

My mother always warned me not to talk to strangers.

When you look fabulous in a group photo

Watching the trailers, looking forward to the movie

To look forward to: to feel pleasure because an event or activity is going to happen.

I’m looking forward to my vacation.

Falling asleep to the sound of your cat purring

To purr: to make a quiet, continuous, soft sound.

The cat purred as I stroked its fur.

Finding a power outlet at the airport

Power outlet / Power point: a device to which a piece of electrical equipment can be connected in order to provide it with electricity

Feeling that you are heading in the right direction

