6 frases para pensar sobre felicidade e treinar seu inglês

Neste primeiro mês do ano, o Dicas de Inglês nos inspira a observar e a ser feliz com as coisas mais simples da vida.
Leia a lista, aprenda novas palavras em inglês, lembre-se de quando você viveu cada situação mencionada (se não viveu, esperamos que viva) e sinta-se feliz em 2018!
Happiness is…
Your favorite team winning at the last minute
The afterglow of finishing a novel
Afterglow: a pleasant feeling produced after an experience, event, feeling, etc.
The team were relaxing in the afterglow of winning the cup.
Novel: a long printed story about imaginary characters and events.
Have you read any of Jane Austen’s novels?
A great conversation with a stranger
Stranger: someone you do not know.
My mother always warned me not to talk to strangers.
When you look fabulous in a group photo
Watching the trailers, looking forward to the movie
To look forward to: to feel pleasure because an event or activity is going to happen.
I’m looking forward to my vacation.
Falling asleep to the sound of your cat purring
To purr: to make a quiet, continuous, soft sound.
The cat purred as I stroked its fur.
Finding a power outlet at the airport
Power outlet / Power point: a device to which a piece of electrical equipment can be connected in order to provide it with electricity
Feeling that you are heading in the right direction
