Faça este desafio de escrita em inglês e receba feedback de professores

O evento “This Can Happen” é a maior conferência anual do Reino Unido sobre saúde mental. Em sua edição de 2018, foi constatado que dois terços dos trabalhadores pesquisados reportaram ter ou ter tido algum desafio de saúde mental, ou até ter tido pensamentos de suicídio.

Tema sério. Nesta coluna queremos melhorar sua comunicação e aumentar seu vocabulário em inglês sobre todos os temas, pois domínio de um idioma é isso.

Leia as frases abaixo, consulte o glossário no final se tiver dúvidas, e escreva em inglês o que pensa sobre o tema.

“Raising awareness through training. It can be very hard, for both the speaker and the listener, to have a conversation about a mental health problem and then to know what to do next.”

“Even small steps toward creating a more accepting and receptive culture can have a significant, positive effect.”

“We found that most people who were able to talk to someone at work about the issues they faced were met with a positive reaction (one of empathy, support, kindness) from the first person they told. These individuals reported decreased levels of stress, decreased feelings of isolation, and increased confidence.”

“If we don’t openly address issues surrounding mental health in the workplace, we may lose good members of staff…”.

“As many have said before, ‘look after your employees and they will look after you.’ That starts with taking away the stigma that has been historically attached to mental health.”

Glossary:

awareness: knowledge that something exists, or understanding of a situation or subject at the present time based on information or experience (consciência)

empathy: the ability to share someone else’s feelings or experiences by imagining what it would be like to be in that person’s situation (empatia)

support: to agree with and give encouragement to someone or something because you want him, her, or it to succeed (apoio)

kindness: the quality of being generous, helpful, and caring about other people, or an act showing this quality (bondade)

confidence: the quality of being certain of your abilities or of having trust in people, plans, or the future (confiança)

address: to give attention to or deal with a matter or problem (lidar com)

look after: to take care of or be in charge of something (cuidar)

stigma: a strong feeling of disapproval that most people in a society have about something, especially when this is unfair (estigma)

