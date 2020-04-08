Estude inglês com estas boas notícias sobre o coronavírus

Todos os dias recebemos uma avalanche de notícias sobre o coronavírus, e muitas delas mais causam ansiedade e medo do que nos ajudam a lidar com este momento tão delicado.

Por isso, hoje, sugiro fazermos uma atividade em inglês com manchetes tiradas de vários jornais ao redor do mundo que trazem esperança para o nosso dia.

Também quero deixar como sugestão o site The Good News Coronavírus, uma iniciativa de uma equipe brasileira para trazer boas notícias que estão surgindo nesta crise pela qual estamos passando.

EXERCISE 1

Match the words to their corresponding definitions.

1. Toll ( ) a line or lines of stationary or very slow-moving traffic, caused by roadworks, an accident, or heavy congestion 2. Figures ( ) prevent or constrain (an activity or idea) 3. Traffic jams ( ) a state of isolation or restricted access instituted as a security measure 4. Trials ( ) a process of reaching a steady level after falling or rising 5. To stifle ( ) test (something, especially a new product) to assess its suitability or performance 6. Lockdown ( ) the number of deaths or casualties arising from a natural disaster, conflict, accident, etc 7. Levelling off ( ) a sudden occurrence of something unwelcome, such as war or disease 8. Outbreak ( ) a number, especially one which forms part of official statistics

EXERCISE 2

Fill out the spaces below with the words from Exercise 1.

‘Liberation’ as Wuhan’s coronavirus (1) _____ ends after 76 days

Flights resume, families reunite, and (2) _____ return to the streets where 11m people had been shut in

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/liberation-as-wuhans-coronavirus-lockdown-ends-after-76-days

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time

China reported no coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the first time since it started publishing daily (3) _____ in January

Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-52195034

Czechs to start easing restrictions as coronavirus infections slow

The Czech government agreed on Monday to relax some lockdown measures that have (4) _____ the economy as growth of new coronavirus infections has been (5) _____ in recent days, officials said.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-czech/czechs-to-start-easing-restrictions-as-coronavirus-infections-slow-idUSKBN21O1IZ

Italy reports fewest coronavirus deaths in weeks

Italy, one of the European nations hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday reported the lowest single-day death (6) _____ in 2 ½ weeks, its third consecutive daily decline.

Source: https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/491243-italy-reports-fewest-coronavirus-deaths-in-weeks

South Korea (7) _____ uses survivor blood plasma to treat coronavirus

South Korea is using blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to test and potentially treat others.

Source: https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2020/04/07/South-Korea-trial-uses-survivor-blood-plasma-to-treat-coronavirus/8961586262078/

Bill Gates is spending billions to fight coronavirus

Microsoft founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates is spending billions of dollars on seven possible vaccines for the coronavirus to end the (8) _____.

Source: https://www.blackenterprise.com/bill-gates-is-spending-billions-to-fight-coronavirus/

ANSWER KEY

EXERCISE 1

Correct order: 3 – 5 – 6 – 7 – 4 – 1 – 8 – 2

EXERCISE 2

1. Lockdown

2. Traffic jams

3. Figures

4. Stifled

5. Levelling off

6. Toll

7. Trial

8. Outbreak

Michel Rosas é professor de inglês e gerente de marketing na Companhia de Idiomas.