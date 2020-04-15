Este podcast no Spotify vai te ensinar inglês e a ser mais feliz

Talvez você saiba o que ajuda você a ter uma vida mais feliz. Neste momento, todos queremos uma única coisa e nem preciso dizer o que é, olha só como de repente nossos desejos se unificaram.

Mas alguns meses atrás, cada de nós queria uma coisa diferente – e provavelmente vamos voltar a querer quando tudo isso passar: um emprego, um emprego melhor, um carro maior, uma casa mais bonita, ter coragem de se livrar de alguém na sua vida, aquela viagem – e por aí vai.

A professora Laurie Santos leciona e pesquisa em uma das melhores faculdades do mundo, a Yale, que fica em New Haven, Connecticut, EUA. Ela estuda a ciência da felicidade – e descobriu que muitos de nós fazemos exatamente o oposto do que realmente deveríamos fazer, para nos sentirmos felizes.

Hoje nesta coluna de dicas e prática de inglês, vamos dar uma olhada nos temas que a Dra. Laurie aborda (em inglês), em seu podcast no Spotify.

O podcast é apresentado assim: Based on the psychology course she teaches at Yale – the most popular class in the university’s 300-year-history – Laurie will take you through the latest scientific research and share some surprising and inspiring stories that will change the way you think about happiness.

Alguns temas de episódios – leia e veja se entende tudo:

Keep Your Relationships Healthy – The health of your romantic relationships is in peril thanks to the many stresses and strains of the pandemic blockdown.

Calm can be contagious – During this crisis you might be finding it even harder to calm your anxious internal monologue.

Rising to a Challenge – Allowing sadness, anger or fear to dominate us does little to help. We should instead learn from the Greek Stoics – philosophers who embraced challenges with humor, grace and perspective.

Agora dá uma olhada nestas frases que você acabou de ler, e veja se lembra qual preposição foi usada.

1. Based _____ the psychology course she teaches ____ Yale

2. (…) the most popular class _____ the university’s 300-year-history

3. (…) stories that will change the way you think _____ happiness

4. The health of your romantic relationships is ____ peril thanks ____ the many stresses and strains ____ the pandemic blockdown

5. We should instead learn _____ the Greek Stoics (aprender COM) – philosophers who embraced challenges _____ humor, grace and perspective

E você entendeu a estes hífens antes da palavra ‘history’?

university’s 300-year-history

Se quer aprender mais sobre adjetivos compostos, veja esta aula:

Gostou? É só seguir no Spotify:

ANSWERS:

1. Based on the psychology course she teaches at Yale

2. (…) the most popular class in the university’s 300-year-history

3. (…) stories that will change the way you think about happiness

4. The health of your romantic relationships is in peril thanks to the many stresses and strains of the pandemic blockdown

5. We should instead learn from the Greek Stoics – philosophers who embraced challenges with humor, grace and perspective

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas, e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata, em Maresias, onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, com MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, com cursos nos EUA. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou pelo Skype rose.f.souza