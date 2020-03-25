Este exercício de inglês vai ajudar a organizar melhor seu home office

Com tanta gente em casa neste momento (espero que você também possa estar), o que vemos além de notícias sobre o coronavírus? Dicas de home office.

Mas a questão é muito maior. Eu trabalho em home office há anos e agora tenho o desafio de me manter produtiva com a família em casa e uma rotina bem diferente. Somado aos medos de… e também de… bem, você sabe e sente todos eles. Sobre precaução, tem este artigo aqui, com atividade em inglês, escrito para esta coluna.

Então o Dicas de Inglês desta semana está trazendo orientações pra você gerir melhor seu tempo aí na sua casa – agora e depois que tudo isso passar.

Como não podia deixar de ser, tem uma atividade – dessa vez de ortografia – pra você escolher a grafia correta enquanto lê (as opções estão entre parênteses nas frases). E você já sabe: para aprender qualquer coisa (de inglês a gestão do tempo), não adianta só ler – tem de anotar o que faz sentido pra você, transformar anotações em propósitos diários e testar, realizar.

What you need to know now about Time Management

Start owning your time right away: Create a time audit

Comece a ser dono do seu tempo imediatamente. Audite seu tempo.

First of all, take (responsability/responsibility) for your time. Start by finding out where your time goes throughout the day. Get a time management app (like Toggl) or write down everything you do, track it for a week – no more than that. With this data, you can easily find areas to improve. For example, you may notice that you spend too much time sitting in unproductive meetings, attending to low-priority tasks, checking Instagram or WhatsApp etc. This brings us to the next tip.

Create a daily plan

Crie um plano diário

Use the first 10 minutes of your day to create a daily (to-do / to do) list.

Block out distractions

Bloqueie distrações

Despite all the distractions we all have, channel your attention by working with only one kind of device – cell phone or computer -, only one monitor and opening only one window. I know it is hard but, believe, if it is possible to do your job this way, you’ll finish it much earlier. Try this way until you complete whatever you are doing. Of course it all depends on the kind of job you have. But if this tip does not work for you, try to block out distractions for at least one hour a day, in order to finish those tasks that are urgent – or the ones you keep postponing.

Don’t multitask

Não faça várias coisas ao mesmo tempo

Researchers have (dispproven/disproven) the multitasking myth. You cannot do many things at once and maintain your quality standards, believe it. A calendar is good for so much more than just scheduling meetings. Use your calendar to keep track of deadlines, and block time off for focused work.

Don’t strive for perfection

Não lute pela perfeição

When everything must be perfect, can anything ever be good enough? Probably not. If you’re offered some help, accept it and do not complain if the result is not “perfect” for you. I am sure you will be surprised! Instead of indulging in perfectionism, keep the big picture in mind. Do not try to be a hero/heroine, in order to feel yourself super important or to complain everybody depends on you. Let it go.

Schedule breaks between tasks

Agende pequenas paradas entre as tarefas

The human brain can only focus for about 90 minutes at a time. Schedule a break at least every 90 minutes to avoid burnout and maintain high productivity (throughout/thorough) your day.

Schedule relaxation time

Agende um momento para relaxar

Get out of the hamster wheel, spend some time in quiet, and turn off your “work brain”. You will be surprised about the positive effects some quiet time can have on your creative processes. Meditation helps you adopt a fresh eye and gain new insights about your work.

Be early

Antecipe-se

Use the same approach with deadlines. Plan to submit your work one day ahead of schedule.

Turn this system into habits

Transforme este sistema em hábito

Make the ideas listed above your habit. Practice these time management tips and internalize a productivity mindset. Set a (reasonably/reasonable) schedule you can maintain over the long term – at least a month. After a while, your daily and weekly habits will become automatic.

Let go of bad habits in the meantime

Abandone maus hábitos durante o processo

Set a schedule and stick to it. As you follow this plan, you’ll (naturally/naturaly) shed your old, unproductive habits.

Have a great time – no matter what

Divirta-se – não importa o que aconteça

Don’t obsess about checking off all the items on your to-do list. Enjoy every day with an (apropriate/appropriate) work/life balance. Finishing an oversized workload today isn’t worth an unproductive, burnt-out day tomorrow. Work steadily and stay at your best pace. Rushing through tasks reduces work quality and creates stress. It may sound cliché, but keep in mind: the road is always more important than the destination.

Adaptado de: https://toggl.com/time-management-tips/

ANSWERS:

responsibility

to-do

disproven

throughout

reasonable

naturally

appropriate

