Estas são as tendências em recrutamento para estudar e praticar seu inglês

O inglês é uma grande vantagem na hora de procurar um emprego e ajuda o profissional a se atualizar sobre as tendências do mercado de trabalho

Por Michel Rosas | Companhia de Idiomas
access_time 30 jan 2019, 15h00
Pessoas esperando entrevista de emprego, candidatos

RH: como a tecnologia vai influenciar o RH em 2019? (Foto/Thinkstock)

Se você é da área de Recrutamento & Seleção da sua empresa, deve prestar atenção às tendências esperadas para 2019 nesse segmento.

A tecnologia vai se tornar ainda mais presente nos processos seletivos, assim como a análise de dados será essencial para qualquer profissional de RH.

Para praticar o seu inglês, veja abaixo 5 tendências que são esperadas para este ano. Mas, para praticar um pouco mais, você verá que em cada tópico algumas palavras foram removidas do texto – leia as definições e tente encaixá-las nos lugares corretos. Good luck!

1. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE’S FOCUS WILL SHIFT TO THE FRONT END OF THE RECRUITING PROCESS

Basically, smart recruiters will find ways to use AI to help them do what AI does best: (1) _____ the early stages of the recruitment process, (2) _____ talent into the funnel, and then narrowing that funnel.

Streamline
make (an organization or system) more efficient and effective by employing faster or simpler working methods

Ushering
show or guide (someone) somewhere

2. VIDEO WILL BECOME EVEN MORE IMPORTANT TO RECRUITMENT

From employer (3) _____ videos that show candidates the values, culture and work life at a particular firm, to video interviews, companies are (4) _____ video to build stronger relationships with candidates in 2019.

Leveraging
use (something) to maximum advantage

Branding
the promotion of a particular product or company

3. RECRUITMENT TECHNOLOGY WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY FOCUSED ON INTEGRATION

Without a strong plan for integration, recruiters will continue to spend too much time managing separate technologies (5) _____ (6) _____ with clients and candidates.

Bonding
establish a relationship or link with someone based on shared feelings, interests, or experiences

Rather than
instead of; as opposed to

4. HIRING FOR POTENTIAL BECOMES THE NEW MANTRA

Given 2019’s continued war for talent, particularly for high-skilled workers, more recruiters and their clients will (7) _____ that the “perfect” candidate is ultimately too (8) _____. (9) _____ the search for that unicorn — which, after all, is a mythical beast — can prove liberating, and may pave the way for more (10) _____ recruitment results. It can mean considering a candidate with just five of 10 “must-haves” if the candidate has a proven ability to learn and grow.

Reliable
consistently good in quality or performance; able to be trusted

Elusive
difficult to find, catch, or achieve

Acknowledge
accept or admit the existence or truth of

Giving up
cease making an effort; admit defeat

5. BETTER ANALYSIS OF RECRUITMENT DATA WILL DRIVE BETTER OUTCOMES

As you probably are well (11) _____, data and analytics have become fundamental to every successful recruitment strategy, from helping to target the most qualified candidates, to (12) _____ efficiency of recruitment dollars.

Driving
cause (something abstract) to happen or develop

Aware
having knowledge or perception of a situation or fact

ANSWERS:

1. streamline
2. ushering
3. branding
4. leveraging
5. rather than
6. bonding
7. acknowledge
8. elusive
9. Giving up
10. reliable
11. aware
12. driving

Michel Rosas é professor de inglês e gerente de marketing na Companhia de Idiomas.

