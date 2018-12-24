Esta lição de inglês dá para aprender vendo filmes de Natal na Netflix

São Paulo – Para você relaxar nestes dias de festas, e nunca parar de aprender inglês, hoje trouxemos uma lista de filmes de Natal que estão no Netflix. Em cada descrição de filme abaixo, há dois erros propositais, para você tentar corrigir. Tem também a definição de uma palavra, para você ampliar seu vocabulário.

A CHRISTMAS PRINCE

This Netflix-produced rom-com follows an American journalist which shadows the playboy prince of Aldovia (and, naturaly, falls in love at Christmas time).

rom-com: abbreviation for romantic comedy

CORRECT:

This Netflix-produced rom-com follows an American journalist who shadows the playboy prince of Aldovia (and, naturally, falls in love at Christmas time).

A CHRISTMAS PRINCE: THE ROYAL WEDDING

The royal-themed yuletide romancing continues with this sequel, which—as you might have guess—sees this Christmas love birds saying “I do” for the holidays.

yuletide: the period around Christmas

CORRECT:

The royal-themed yuletide romancing continues with this sequel, which—as you might have guessed—sees these Christmas love birds saying “I do” for the holidays.

CHRISTMAS INHERITANCE

The heiress from a gift company has to travel to her father’s hometown to deliver a special Christmas card to his former partner. When she’s stranded there in a snow storm, she discovers she fits right into the small-town life more than she ever expected.

inheritance: money, land, or possessions received from someone after someone else has died

CORRECT:

The heiress to a gift company has to travel to her father’s hometown to deliver a special Christmas card to his former partner. When she’s stranded there on a snow storm, she discovers she fits right into the small-town life more than she ever expected.

LOVE ACTUALLY

This modern classic, writen and directed by Richard Curtis, follows a bunch of Londoners—all connected in various ways—as they stumble through the holiday season in search of love and afection.

to stumble: to walk in a way that does not seem controlled

CORRECT:

This modern classic, written and directed by Richard Curtis, follows a bunch of Londoners—all connected in various ways—as they stumble through the holiday season in search of love and affection.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Dr. Seuss’s Christmas classical comes to life with this live-action adaptation from Ron Howard. It may be glossy and over-produced and star-studded, but it has still the original tale’s grit and bite.

star-studded: If a group of people, a film or a show is star-studded, there are a lot of famous people in it.

CORRECT:

Dr. Seuss’s Christmas classic comes to life with this live-action adaptation from Ron Howard. It may be glossy and over-produced and star-studded, but it still has the original tale’s grit and bite.

