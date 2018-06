E a vaga mais cobiçada vai para… a menina destemida de Bristol

Ms. Jade Delaney, an advertising graduate from University of Gloucestershire UK, contacted McCann Bristol today via LinkedIn. Jade later arrived at the office dressed as "Fearless Girl." After a talk, Bristol offered Jade a 1-month trial placement as a creative. Congrats Jade! pic.twitter.com/D0ERaMEZVh

— McCann (@McCann_WW) May 9, 2018