Da Netflix para sua mesa de trabalho, Marie Kondo resolve sua bagunça

View this post on Instagram

Swipe to see the amazing home office transformation from Cecilia, KonMari Consultant based in Toulouse, France! Photo by @cecilia.ledahliablanc. ⠀ "As a KonMari Consultant, I pay particular attention to the ultimate purpose of tidying. To me, tidying is not only about folding and putting everything upright in beautiful boxes. Those things only make sense if you know why you are doing it.⠀ ⠀ With every client, we work on their personal aim for their life and their home before starting the tidying process. It involves a lot of listening, understanding, and benevolence."⠀ ⠀ Read about how the KonMari Method helped her start a business, and her tidying advice – link in bio ✨ ⠀ ⠀