Consegue resolver este exercício de inglês sobre a série Stranger Things?

Já começou a terceira temporada do grande sucesso Stranger Things, que tal estudar inglês com um trecho de um artigo que traz curiosidades sobre a série?

Preencha o texto com as palavras corretas dentre as opções listadas

THE SHOW IS BASED ON A REAL TIME TRAVEL PROJECT

There aren’t 1. ( ) any ( ) no transdimensional horror-beasts rampaging through quiet suburban towns (that we know of), but Stranger Things is based 2. ( ) in ( ) on ( ) at real conspiracy theories about the United States government conducting reality-bending experiments on children. Specifically, the Montauk Project, which has been referenced in other fiction from Lost to Thomas Pynchon’s novel Bleeding Edge. 3. ( ) Many ( ) More ( ) Much of what Eleven experiences in the laboratory corresponds to the alleged events of the Montauk Project. The show was also initially called Montauk and set on the far edge of the Long Island peninsula. (Montauk was also the inspiration for the town in Jaws, another story of a monster 4. ( ) menacing ( ) menaces ( ) menace a small community, and one of many Spielberg movies that inspired Stranger Things.)

THEY AUDITIONED 906 BOYS and 307 GIRLS FOR THE MAIN ROLES

The Duffer brothers and casting director Carmen Cuba undertook the gargantuan task of 5. ( ) listening ( ) to hear ( ) hearing from 1213 child actors to get the right people for what would be crucial 6. ( ) roles ( ) rules. They had them 7. ( ) to read ( ) read ( ) reading scenes from the pilot episode as well as scenes from Stand By Me. You can 8. ( ) say from ( ) tell for ( ) tell from the ratio that they extended the net widest to find Eleven, and, despite a sea of child actors at their disposal, they cast Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin immediately. Smart move.

ELEVEN IS MODELED AFTER E.T.

In the first season, Eleven dons a pink dress and absurd blonde wig in 9. ( ) an ( ) a homage to E.T., but the Easter egg is also a clue to her entire, otherworldly character. “[The Duffer brothers] told me that the performance that they wanted me 10. ( ) to resemble ( ) to remember ( ) resemble was E.T. and that relationship between E.T. and the kids,” Brown said. “I thought that was very interesting, and Matt and Ross were like, ‘Basically you’re going to be an alien.'” Accordingly, Eleven (like Spielberg’s extraterrestrial wonder) does more with body language than dialogue.

Os parágrafos acima foram extraídos do artigo, que poderá ser lido na íntegra através do link: http://mentalfloss.com/article/551872/facts-about-stranger-things-netflix

Se você quiser explorar mais sobre a terceira temporada da série enquanto pratica seu inglês, fica a sugestão de uma entrevista com o ator Dacre Montgomery:

Key

There aren’t any transdimensional horror-beasts rampaging through quiet suburban towns (that we know of), but Stranger Things is based on real conspiracy theories about the United States government conducting reality-bending experiments on children. Specifically, the Montauk Project, which has been referenced in other fiction from Lost to Thomas Pynchon’s novel Bleeding Edge. Much of what Eleven experiences in the laboratory corresponds to the alleged events of the Montauk Project. The show was also initially called Montauk and set on the far edge of the Long Island peninsula. (Montauk was also the inspiration for the town in Jaws, another story of a monster menacing a small community, and one of many Spielberg movies that inspired Stranger Things.)

THEY AUDITIONED 906 BOYS and 307 GIRLS FOR THE MAIN ROLES

The Duffer brothers and casting director Carmen Cuba undertook the gargantuan task of hearing from 1213 child actors to get the right people for what would be crucial roles. They had them read scenes from the pilot episode as well as scenes from Stand By Me. You can tell from the ratio that they extended the net widest to find Eleven, and, despite a sea of child actors at their disposal, they cast Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin immediately. Smart move.

ELEVEN IS MODELED AFTER E.T.

In the first season, Eleven dons a pink dress and absurd blonde wig in an homage to E.T., but the Easter egg is also a clue to her entire, otherworldly character. “[The Duffer brothers] told me that the performance that they wanted me to resemble was E.T. and that relationship between E.T. and the kids,” Brown said. “I thought that was very interesting, and Matt and Ross were like, ‘Basically you’re going to be an alien.'” Accordingly, Eleven (like Spielberg’s extraterrestrial wonder) does more with body language than dialogue.

*Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas (https://www.companhiadeidiomas.com.br). Seu e-mail é ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br e Skype ligiavelozo.