Como surgiu o Dia da Mulher? Aprenda com um exercício de inglês

Muita gente comemora, mas nem sempre compreende os muitos significados do Dia Internacional da Mulher. Que tal aprender um pouco sobre a data com um texto sobre o “International Women’s Day” e ainda adquirir novo vocabulário em inglês? Confira a seguir:

When did it all start? International Women’s Day grew out of the labour movement to become a UN-recognised annual event.

Vocabulary

To grow out of : If an idea grows out of another one, it develops from it:

The idea for the story grew out of a strange experience I had last year.

Labour/ labor: practical work, especially when it involves hard physical effort. Labour (British spelling) / Labor (American Spelling)

UN : abbreviation for United Nations (= an international organization that was established in 1945 to maintain world peace)

The seeds of it were planted in 1908, when 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote.

seed: a small, usually hard part of a plant from which a new plant can grow; the beginning or cause of something:

to demand: to ask for forcefully, in a way that shows that refusal is not expected and will not be accepted:

The idea to then make the day international came from a woman called Clara Zetkin. She suggested the idea in 1910 at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen. There were 100 women there, from 17 countries, and they agreed unanimously.

How is Women’s Day celebrated around the world?

In China: Many women are given a half-day off work on 8 March, although employers don’t always observe the tradition.

to be given: to receive

although: despite the fact that, or despite being:

In Italy: International Women’s Day or la Festa della Donna is celebrated by the giving of mimosa blossom.

mimosa: yellow flower

blossom: a flower, or all the flowers on a tree or plant

In the US: The month of March is Women’s History Month. A presidential proclamation issued every year honours the achievements of American women.

to issue: to give, supply, or produce something official

achievements: something that you did or got after planning and working to make it happen, and that therefore gives you a feeling of satisfaction, or the act of working to make this happen

