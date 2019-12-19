Como lidar com a obsessão pelo “baby Yoda”? Aprendendo inglês com ele

The Mandalorian, a nova série da franquia Star Wars, surpreendeu seus fãs com um personagem intitulado A Criança que, rapidamente, foi apelidado de Baby Yoda e já virou meme.

A expressão “baby Yoda” foi buscada mais de 90 mil vezes em novembro apenas na Amazon. Outras 126 mil pessoas procuraram “The Mandalorian”, esperando achar algum produto colecionável da série, só que ainda não tem nenhum, eles não imaginaram que haveria esse sucesso.

A série foi lançada no dia 12 de novembro nos EUA, Canadá e Holanda. Por aqui só em novembro de 2020, quando o serviço de streaming da Disney+ será oferecido para o Brasil. Para quem é fã, proponho o estudo de advérbios com 2 artigos sobre o Baby Yoda. Vamos lá?

Advérbio é um tipo de palavra que modifica verbos, adjetivos ou outros advérbios. O advérbio não modifica um substantivo (há estudiosos que dizem que é possível em alguns casos). Eles adicionam informações à frase para torná-la mais rica em detalhes. Advérbio também não sofre alteração de gênero ou número, ou seja, não tem feminino e masculino nem plural ou singular. Existem vários tipos de advérbios.

Na tabela deste link, é possível identificar até alguns exemplos de cada tipo. Estude todos os tipos antes de fazer a primeira atividade.

Você também pode assistir a esse vídeo explicando os advérbios no canal da Oxford:

Como toda a lição é em inglês, você consegue praticar listening comprehension enquanto estuda mais sobre o uso dos advérbios em inglês.

Aponte 4 advérbios do artigo publicado no portal da Time:

People Are Ready to ‘Die for’ The Mandalorian’s Adorable New Addition to the Star Wars Family

We’re now five episodes in to The Mandalorian and there’s definitely a case to be made for adding Baby Yoda to the list of the best Star Wars characters of all time — or at least the most adorable.

We first met baby Yoda, the nickname fans promptly coined for the baby of Yoda’s species, The Child, introduced in the closing minutes of the first episode, when the titular Mandalorian (played by Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal) discovered he was the target that Werner Herzog’s unnamed character had hired him to collect as his next bounty. And boy were we instantly smitten — just like the Mandalorian himself seemed to be.

At 50 years old, baby Yoda is still just that — a baby — which helps explain how original Yoda lived to the ripe old age of 900 and was still slinging X-wings around on Dagobah just a few years before his death. But what exactly is it about the big-eared, slow-aging alien baby that has people ready to, as they’ve put it, die for him.

Aponte 13 advérbios do artigo publicado no portal da CNET:

Baby Yoda: Everything we know about The Mandalorian star

Hot property, he is. Learn about him, you must.

His name’s not Yoda, and he’s only kind of a baby, but The Mandalorian character who’s been dubbed Baby Yoda, and is officially called “The Child,” is the breakout star of the newish Disney Plus streaming service. Pretty good for a character whose name and species we might never know.

What is he exactly?

He’s of the same species as Yoda, the Jedi Grand Master first introduced in the 1980 film The Empire Strikes Back. Problem is, Yoda’s species never got a name or a backstory. They’re just smallish green aliens who are extremely Force-sensitive. Star Wars creator George Lucas has always kept Yoda and his ilk somewhat mysterious, which adds to fan interest.

Where is he from?

Someday we might find out, but not yet. In The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker meets Yoda on the swampy planet of Dagobah, but he’s in exile there, it’s not believed to be his home world. The Mandalorian found The Child, aka Baby Yoda, on a desert planet called Arvala-7 that looked a lot like Luke’s childhood home of Tatooine. There’s no sign that there are more little Yodas around, so that’s probably not its species’ home world, either.

Is he even a he?

Not sure how they verified this, but The Child is male, at least according to Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), who refers to the baby repeatedly as “him.”

Is he really a baby?

He’s 50, an infant in this species, which enjoys extraordinarily long lifespans, at least by human standards. Yoda trained Jedi for 800 years, finally peacefully dying at age 900 in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. He still shows up as a Force ghost, however, to advise and help characters in need.

E se quiser saber mais sobre a série e o Baby Yoda…

Você também pode acompanhar notícias em inglês nos seguintes perfis do Instagram:

starwarsdaily (comunidade com mais de 350 mil seguidores)

starwarsmovies

#babyyoda

SUGESTÃO DE RESPOSTAS

Artigo da Time

Definitely, promptly, instantly, exactly

Artigo da CNET

Pretty (neste contexto é um advérbio que quer dizer MUITO), never, exactly, extremely, always, yet, probably, repeatedly, really, extraordinarily, finally, peacefully, still

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC e extensões na área de Marketing na ESPM, FGV e Insper. Coautora do Guia de Implantação de Programas de Idiomas em empresas e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Colunista do portal Vagas Profissões. Mobilizadora cultural à frente do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes. Quer falar comigo? https://www.linkedin.com/in/ligiavelozocrispino/

Meu e-mail é ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br e Skype ligiavelozo.