Beatles, Beyoncé e mais 8 artistas vão te ajudar com esta lição de inglês

São Paulo – Confira o exercício para praticar a frases condicionais em inglês, preparado pela sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, Rosangela Souza, usando músicas populares.

Mas primeiro, vamos fazer uma revisão rápida dos três tipos de condicionais, ainda em Português/Inglês:

Se eu terminar o projeto, eu vou viajar

(If I finish the project, I will travel)

Se eu terminasse o projeto, eu iria viajar

(If I finished the project, I would travel)

Se eu tivesse terminado o projeto, eu teria viajado

(If I had finished the project, I would have traveled)

Vamos só em inglês agora?

Complete as frases Tente se lembrar das músicas (tem de Beatles a Beyoncé, passando por Gwen Stefani, Bruno Mars e Christina Aguilera) Confira as respostas Entre nos links Veja os clips e cante muito!

1 – I’d have all the money in the world, if I ________ (to be) a wealthy girl

2 – If you ________ (to know) my story word for word, would you go along with someone like me?

3 – If I could give all my love to you, I ________ (can) justify myself

4 – If I were a boy, I think I _________ (can) understand how it feels to love a girl

5 – What __________ (will) you ask if you had just one question?

6 – If I ________ (to fall) in love with you, would you promise to be true?

7 – If I _____ (to have) just one more day, I would tell you how much that I’ve missed you since you’ve been away

8 – I’ll never be the same, if we ever ________ (to meet) again

9 – If I ________ (to lose) myself tonight, it will be by your side

10- If you ever _______ (to find) yourself stuck in the middle of the sea, I’ll sail the world to find you

Respostas

1 – I’d have all the money in the world, if I was a wealthy girl

Rich Girl – Gwen Stefani

2 – If you knew my story word for word, would you go along with someone like me?

Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John

3 – If I could give all my love to you, I could justify myself

Richard Manuel Is Dead – Counting Crows

4 – If I were a boy, I think I could understand how it feels to love a girl

If I Were a Boy – Beyoncé

5 – What would you ask if you had just one question?

One of Us – Joan Osborne

6 – If I fell in love with you, would you promise to be true?

If I Fell – The Beatles

7 – If I had just one more day, I would tell you how much that I’ve missed you since you’ve been away

Hurt – Christina Aguilera

8 – I’ll never be the same, if we ever meet again

If We Ever Meet Again – Timbaland

9 – If I lose myself tonight, it will be by your side

If I lose myself – One Republic

10- If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea, I’ll sail the world to find you

Count on Me – Bruno Mars

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, e coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em Empresas. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, além de cursos livres de Business English nos EUA. Professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, MundoRH, AboutMe e Exame.com.

Quer falar com ela?