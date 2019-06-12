Assine
Beatles, Beyoncé e mais 8 artistas vão te ajudar com esta lição de inglês

Professora de inglês fez exercício usando músicas para ensinar frases condicionais. Tente lembrar das músicas e responder as questões:

Por Rose Souza, sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
access_time 12 jun 2019, 12h00
Beyoncé

Beyoncé: ouça com atenção nas letras (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

São Paulo – Confira o exercício para praticar a frases condicionais em inglês, preparado pela sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, Rosangela Souza, usando músicas populares.

Mas primeiro, vamos fazer uma revisão rápida dos três tipos de condicionais, ainda em Português/Inglês:

Se eu terminar o projeto, eu vou viajar
(If I finish the project, I will travel)

Se eu terminasse o projeto, eu iria viajar
(If I finished the project, I would travel)

Se eu tivesse terminado o projeto, eu teria viajado
(If I had finished the project, I would have traveled)

Vamos só em inglês agora?

  1. Complete as frases
  2. Tente se lembrar das músicas (tem de Beatles a Beyoncé, passando por Gwen Stefani, Bruno Mars e Christina Aguilera)
  3. Confira as respostas
  4. Entre nos links
  5. Veja os clips e cante muito!

1 – I’d have all the money in the world, if I ________ (to be) a wealthy girl

2 – If you ________ (to know) my story word for word, would you go along with someone like me?

3 – If I could give all my love to you, I ________ (can) justify myself

4 – If I were a boy, I think I _________ (can) understand how it feels to love a girl

5 – What __________ (will) you ask if you had just one question?

6 – If I ________ (to fall) in love with you, would you promise to be true?

7 – If I _____ (to have) just one more day, I would tell you how much that I’ve missed you since you’ve been away

8 – I’ll never be the same, if we ever ________ (to meet) again

9 – If I ________ (to lose) myself tonight, it will be by your side

10- If you ever _______ (to find) yourself stuck in the middle of the sea, I’ll sail the world to find you

Respostas

1 – I’d have all the money in the world, if I was a wealthy girl
Rich Girl – Gwen Stefani

2 – If you knew my story word for word, would you go along with someone like me?
Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John

3 – If I could give all my love to you, I could justify myself
Richard Manuel Is Dead – Counting Crows

4 – If I were a boy, I think I could understand how it feels to love a girl
If I Were a Boy – Beyoncé

5 – What would you ask if you had just one question?
One of Us – Joan Osborne

6 – If I fell in love with you, would you promise to be true?
If I Fell – The Beatles

7 – If I had just one more day, I would tell you how much that I’ve missed you since you’ve been away
Hurt – Christina Aguilera

8 – I’ll never be the same, if we ever meet again
If We Ever Meet Again – Timbaland

9 – If I lose myself tonight, it will be by your side
If I lose myself – One Republic

10- If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea, I’ll sail the world to find you
Count on Me – Bruno Mars

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, e coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em Empresas. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, além de cursos livres de Business English nos EUA. Professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, MundoRH, AboutMe e Exame.com.
Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br, https://www.linkedin.com/in/rosangelafsouza/  ou pelo Skype rose.f.souza

