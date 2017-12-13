Aprenda inglês com 3 músicas da banda Deep Purple

Se você curte a banda Deep Purple, que faz shows no Brasil neste mês de dezembro, que tal aproveitar a música dos britânicos para aprender um pouco mais de inglês?

O site oficial do grupo o descreve como:“Intense, fearless, full of fire, and wit, and passion. Marked by serious virtuosity, but never a slave to it.”

Você conhece todas as palavras que foram usadas para descrever o Deep Purple? Vamos a algumas delas:

Fearless = having no fear

Wit = the ability to use words in a clever and humorous way

Virtuosity = extreme skill, especially at playing an instrument or performing

To be a slave to something = to be influenced too much by something

Vamos agora a um exercício a partir de trechos das músicas Perfect Strangers, Smoke On The Water e Highway Star. Corrija os erros que foram colocados por nós nas seguintes letras:

PERFECT STRANGERS

A thousand warriors I have know (…)

We must to remain perfect strangers (…)

Touching more then you see (…)

A strand of silver hanging though the sky

SMOKE ON THE WATER

But some stupid with a flare gun burnt the place to the ground (…)

Smoke in the water, fire on the sky (…)

When it all was over, we had to find other place (…)

It seemed that we would loose the race (…)

HIGHWAY STAR

I’m gonna keep her until to the end (…)

It is got everything (…)

I love her, I need her, I seed in her (…)

I got speed inside to my brain (…)

Respostas

PERFECT STRANGERS

A thousand warriors I have known (…)

We must remain perfect strangers (…)

Touching more than you see (…)

A strand of silver hanging through the sky

SMOKE ON THE WATER

But some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground

Smoke on the water, fire in the sky

When it all was over, we had to find another place

It seemed that we would lose the race

HIGHWAY STAR

I’m gonna keep her to the end

It’s got everything (= it has got)

I love her, I need her, I seed her

I got speed inside my brain

As fontes usadas neste artigo são o site oficial do Deep Purple e o Cambridge Dictionary.

Rosangela Souza é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas e da ProfCerto. Também é professora de técnicas de comunicação, gestão de pessoas e estratégia na pós-graduação da Fundação Getúlio Vargas.