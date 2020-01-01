Aprenda em inglês sobre 9 destinos de férias no Brasil

Como estamos no Verão e em clima de férias, hoje a proposta é tentar adivinhar, nas descrições curtinhas abaixo, a qual cidade do Brasil cada uma se refere. Em três minutos, você vai ampliar sua compreensão escrita e seu vocabulário em inglês, testar conhecimentos de geografia do seu país e ainda quem sabe se inspirar para planejar suas próximas férias!

Welcome to lush mountains, brilliant beaches, over the top nightlife, and fanatic football fans. It is ringed by green mountains while the coast stretches for miles. You’ll love biking on the beach, hiking in the rainforest, hang gliding, rock climbing, and sailing to one of several small islands just off the coast. Music is everywhere in the city – with the most popular being the African influenced samba vibe.

LUSH: A lush area has a lot of green, healthy plants, grass, and trees. Most known for being Portugal’s New World capital, it maintains a great deal of its colonial architecture. There’s an amazing arts movement here. You’ll find drummers on the streets, along with Capoeira martial artists, and crazy festivals happening everywhere you look. The culture here is decidedly Afro-Brazilian and you’ll see that in the incredible food, religious ceremonies and rituals, and dance.

DRUMMER: someone who plays a drum or a set of drums, especially in a music group.

DRUM: a musical instrument, especially one made from a skin stretched over the end of a hollow tube or bowl, played by hitting with the hand or a stick. It’s the largest city in Brazil and one of the largest in the world. It’s a bit of a melting pot, with all kinds of ethnic groups calling it home, including the largest community of Japanese outside of Japan. You’ll find unbelievable art galleries and experimental theatres, as well as fantastic fine-dining restaurants and upscale bars.

UPSCALE: Upscale goods and products are of very high quality and intended to be bought by people who are quite rich: It is a thoroughly planned and intricately organized city. Its landmark infrastructure is laid out in the form of an airplane. Each section of the plane is a different district like residential, government, finance, culture, and commerce. The architecture here attracts tourists and professional architects alike.

TO BE LAID OUT: to be arranged on a flat surface It’s best known for an energetic cultural scenes, great beaches, and even greater shopping. Spend your mornings strolling through Centro, and then spending your evenings in Praia de Iracema, a neighbourhood densely packed with hotels, restaurants, and nightlife. Use it as starting point to discover the quaint fishing villages and rolling dune beaches of the Ceará coast.

TO STROLL: to walk in a slow relaxed way, especially for pleasure Once a Portuguese colony, the heart of the town is still the historic centre. The entire historic district is great for strolling as the lanes are closed to cars. It really feels like you’ve stepped back in time. Don’t forget to check out the colonial forts – many that still have their original cannons – and Capela de Santa Rita, a lovely 18th century church.

LANE: a narrow road in the countryside or in a town There is nothing not to love about the “Venice of Brazil.” The old town is known as Antigo and is located on its own island near the harbour. Most would agree that Boa Viagem is the most popular beach in town. It is an awesome place to spend Carnaval.

HARBOUR: an area of water next to the coast, often protected from the sea by a thick wall, where ships and boats can shelter It is a 16th century Portuguese colonial town. In 1982 it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. Once a leader in the sugarcane industry, it has been transformed into a small artists’ colony; full of artists, workshops, studios, and other creative types. And Carnaval is slightly different here. Celebrated primarily during the day with the music and dance focused on traditional African culture.

HERITAGE: features belonging to the culture of a particular society, such as traditions, languages, or buildings, that were created in the past and still have historical importance Considered by many as the gateway to the Amazon Rainforest, it sits on the Negro River. It has incredible landmarks like the Rio Negro Palace and the Amazonas Opera House. If you’re in the mood for some phenomenal nature, check out the Meeting of the Waters, a three mile stretch where the Solimões and the Negro Rivers run side by side without fully mixing.

LANDMARK: a building or place that is easily recognized, especially one that you can use to judge where you are.

Rio de Janeiro Salvador São Paulo Brasília Fortaleza Parati Recife Olinda Manaus

