Além do inglês, estas 8 frases de famosos ensinam sobre diversidade

São Paulo – Vamos praticar inglês aprendendo sobre um tema muito atual e relevante? Cientistas, ativistas, atrizes e escritoras têm muita sabedoria para compartilhar quando se trata de diversidade. Leia as frases abaixo e tente adivinhar quem falou.

Você pode verificar as respostas no final do texto – e se nunca ouviu falar no/a autor/a, essa é a oportunidade pra saber quem é!

1.”All that feminism is trying to do is make sure people are being treated equally and not discriminated against because of their gender.

Beyoncé

Angelina Jolie

Uzo Aduba

2.”I don’t understand the negative connotation of the word, or why it should exclude the opposite sex. If you are a man who believes your daughter should have the same opportunities and rights as your son, then you’re a feminist.”

Princess Diana

Shonda Rhimes

Beyoncé

3.”There is no greater pillar of stability than a strong, free and educated woman. And there is no more inspiring role model than a man who respects and cherishes women and champions their leadership.”

Angelina Jolie

Gandhi

Einstein

4.”The entire world is skewed from the white-male perspective. If you’re a woman, they have to say it’s a female-driven comedy. If it’s a comedy with Latinos in it, it’s a Latino comedy. Normal is white male, and I find that to be shocking and ridiculous.”

Princess Diana

Shonda Rhimes

Herbert George Wells

5.”What a sad era when it is easier to smash an atom than a prejudice”

Gandhi

Einstein

Herbert George Wells

6.”Our true nationality is mankind”

Uzo Aduba

Einstein

Herbert George Wells

7.”Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding”

Gandhi

Princess Diana

Shonda Rhimes

8.”The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance.”

Princess Diana

Beyoncé

Angelina Jolie

Answers:

1. Uzo Aduba – She is a Nigerian-American actress. She is known for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black

2. Beyoncé – Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer-songwriter and actress.

3. Angelina Jolie – She is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian.

4. Shonda Rhimes – She is an American television producer, television and film writer, and author. She is best known as the showrunner—creator, head writer, and executive producer—of the television medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, its spin-off Private Practice, and the political thriller series Scandal.

5. Albert Einstein – He was a German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relativity, one of the two pillars of modern physics.

6. H.G. Wells – Herbert George Wells was an English writer.

7. Gandhi – Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was an Indian activist who was the leader of the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule.

8. Princess Diana – She was the Princess of Wales, member of the British royal family, the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales

Fontes: Hollywood Reporter, SkippRichard e Wikipedia

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, e coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em Empresas. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, além de cursos livres de Business English nos EUA. Professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, MundoRH, AboutMe e Exame.com.

Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br, LinkedIn ou pelo Skype (rose.f.souza).

