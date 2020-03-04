Ache os 7 erros no texto em inglês sobre como se proteger do coronavírus

Hoje vamos aprender – em inglês – um pouco mais sobre o que podemos fazer para reduzir os riscos de nos infectarmos com o coronavirus. Se você já sabe o que fazer, leia para aprender vocabulário em inglês, e também para tentar identificar 7 erros de ortografia que coloquei propositalmente no artigo do The New York Times. Se ainda não sabe direito o que fazer, é hora de se informar, e pode começar com estas dicas – de inglês e de saúde pública.

How to Prepare for the Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases continued to be confirmed in the United States. By following some basic steps, you can help reduce your risk, and do your part to protect others, if your community is affected.

(By The New York Times)

Here’s what you can do:

· Keep your hands clean, and keep your distance from sick people

· Unles you are already infected, face masks won’t help you

· Stock up on home supplyes, medicine and resources

· Prepare your family, and comunicate your plan

· With your children, keep calm and carry on – and get the flu shot

· About to go on vacation? Consider your destination and how you feel about risk

· Take a deep breathe when thinking about the stock market

The coronavirus continues to spread in Asia, Europe and the Middlle East, with more than 70 cases and two deaths confirmed in the United States (up to March 2nd)

While the Food and Drug Administration announced this weekend that testing in the United States would be greatly expanded, healthy experts have been warning that the virus spread in the country is inevitable. That means it’s time to prepare your home and family in case your community is affected.

Most important: Do not panic. While the outbreak is a serious public health concern, the majority of those who contract the coronavirus do not become seriouslly ill, and only a small percentage require intensive care.

By following some basic steps, you can help reduce your risk and do your part to protect others.

Correções de ortografia:

Unless you are already infected, face masks won’t help you

Stock up on home supplies, medicine and resources

Prepare your family, and communicate your plan

Take a deep breath when thinking about the stock market

The coronavirus continues to spread in Asia, Europe and the Middle East,

…health experts have been warning that the virus spread in the country is inevitable.

…the majority of those who contract the coronavirus do not become seriously ill, and only a small percentage require intensive care.

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas, e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata – Maresias, onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, além de ter realizado cursos livres de Business English nos EUA. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou pelo Skype rose.f.souza