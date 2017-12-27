Assine
10 frases inspiradoras em inglês para acreditar em um 2018 melhor

Que tal começar 2018 acreditando em dias mais felizes? Professora de inglês traz 10 frases de figuras como Gandhi e Einstein sobre o verbo "to believe"

Por Rosangela Souza, sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
access_time 27 dez 2017, 13h00
Menino olha para céu estrelado pela janela

Menino olha para céu estrelado pela janela (Rastan/Thinkstock)

Você sabe como dizer a expressão “ver para crer” em inglês? Sim, isso mesmo: “seeing is believing”. Embora muitas coisas no mundo não possam ser vistas nem tocadas, isso não quer dizer que não existam. E após um ano difícil como 2017, a capacidade de acreditar naquilo que não (ainda) não se vê é muito importante.

Basta ver o que disse escritor americano Frank Lloyd Wright: “The thing always happens that you really believe in; and the belief in a thing makes it happen”. Em português, a frase é a seguinte: “Algo sempre acontece quando você realmente acredita; e a crença em algo a torna realidade”.

Às vésperas de 2018, que tal praticar inglês acreditando em um ano melhor? Confira a seguir 10 frases inspiradoras sobre o tema to believe (acreditar). Se não conhecer alguma palavra a seguir, procure-a no dicionário e busque incorporá-la ao seu repertório no dia a dia. Bom aprendizado e feliz ano-novo!

Don’t let your fear grow bigger than your faith.

Josie Bissett

Most people see what is, and never see what can be.

Albert Einstein

The difference between what we do, and what we are capable of doing, would solve most of the world’s problems.

Mahatma Gandhi

There is always one unexpected little moment in life when a door opens to let the future in.

Graham Greene

Each day comes to me with both hands full of possibilities.

Helen Keller

We all have the extraordinary coded within us, waiting to be released.

Jean Houston

Faith is building on what you know is here so you can reach what you know is there.

Cullen Hightower

What great achievement has been performed by the one who told you it couldn’t be done?                                                                                                             

Melvin Chapman

No one really knows enough to be a pessimist.

Norman Cousins

These are the days of miracle and wonder.

Paul Simon

 Fonte: Compendium Live-Inspired

Rosangela Souza é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas e da ProfCerto. Também é professora de técnicas de comunicação, gestão de pessoas e estratégia na pós-graduação da Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

