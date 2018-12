Polícia de Hong Kong prende homem que jogou dinheiro de prédio

Chinese 24 year old Bitcoin Millionaire Wong ching kit 黄鉦杰 AKA bi shao ye 币少爷 (Mr coin ) throws 100’s of millions of HKD from the roof top. He said “he feels as if he is god and he is responsible to teach the world about bitcoin.” Is this a sign of a bullrun incoming or ?! pic.twitter.com/IfgKykB0ME

— Mia Tam (@_blockandchain_) December 16, 2018