Delta, Bain e FT retiram patrocínio de evento de homenagem a Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro is a notorious homophobe who once said he'd rather his son die than be a gay man.@Marriott wants to host an event honoring him as Man of the Year.

That's unacceptable. Sign on and join me in telling Marriott to #CancelBolsonaro: https://t.co/I3bI3IgAIh

— Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) May 1, 2019