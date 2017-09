Amazon reembolsa mulher após papagaio fazer pedido em seu lugar

Shucks!!! Parrot problem!!! My African Grey just ordered something online 😳 Returning home I could hear Buddy talking… Buddy: "Alexa" Buddy: "gibberish gibberish gibberish " (couldn't quite hear what he was saying) Alexa: "Sorry I didn't get that" Buddy: "Alexa" Buddy: "gibberish bla bla bla" Alexa: "What is it you want to order?" Buddy: "some more gibberish…" On hour later while working on the mac, a notification came up – your Amazon order has been placed! WHAT!!! #amazon #alexa #ultimatecakeart #amazonprime

