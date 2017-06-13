CEO da Uber deixa posto indefinitivamente

São Paulo – Travis Kalanick, o CEO da Uber, aplicativo de transporte compartilhado, está deixando a liderança da empresa indefinitivamente. O anúncio foi oficializado há pouco por Kalanick em um e-mail enviado aos funcionários da empresa e que foi repercutido pela imprensa internacional, como a rede de notícias CNN e o site de tecnologia Recode.

“É difícil colocar uma linha do tempo ”, explicou ele no documento, referindo-se ao tempo que pretende se manter afastado de suas funções, “pode ser mais curto do que imaginamos”. “Perder uma pessoa amada de maneira tão trágica tem sido difícil pra mim e eu preciso me despedir de forma adequada”, continuou.

No final de maio, a mãe e o pai do executivo se envolveram em um grave acidente de barco em Fresno, na Califórnia. Bonnie, a mãe, tinha 71 anos de idade e morreu em decorrência do incidente, enquanto Donald, o pai, ficou severamente ferido.

A notícia vem depois de uma reunião do conselho da empresa, realizada no último final de semana, na qual foi discutida a possibilidade de afastamento de Kalanick e mudanças na cultura da Uber, que vem sendo alvo de denúncias de assédio sexual. Até então, o que havia sido estabelecido era a realocação das responsabilidades do executivo, aprovada com unanimidade durante o encontro.

Em comunicado enviado à imprensa no início da tarde desta terça, a Uber diz que as mudanças visam “melhorar nossa cultura” e “estabelecer processos e sistemas para garantir que os erros do passado não sejam repetidos”. Sem mencionar as razões oferecidas por Kalanick no e-mail, a empresa diz, ainda, que está “empenhada em recuperar a confiança de nossos funcionários, usuários e motoristas parceiros”.

Abaixo, veja o e-mail enviado por Kalanick aos funcionários da Uber. O conteúdo está em inglês e foi divulgado pelo Recode:

Team,

For the last eight years my life has always been about Uber. Recent events have brought home for me that people are more important than work, and that I need to take some time off of the day-to-day to grieve my mother, whom I buried on Friday, to reflect, to work on myself, and to focus on building out a world-class leadership team.

The ultimate responsibility, for where we’ve gotten and how we’ve gotten here rests on my shoulders. There is of course much to be proud of but there is much to improve. For Uber 2.0 to succeed there is nothing more important than dedicating my time to building out the leadership team. But if we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve.

During this interim period, the leadership team, my directs, will be running the company. I will be available as needed for the most strategic decisions, but I will be empowering them to be bold and decisive in order to move the company forward swiftly.

It’s hard to put a timeline on this – it may be shorter or longer than we might expect. Tragically losing a loved one has been difficult for me and I need to properly say my goodbyes. The incredible outpouring of heartfelt notes and condolences from all of you have kept me strong but almost universally they have ended with ‘How can I help?’. My answer is simple. Do your life’s work in service to our mission. That gives me time with family. Put people first, that is my mom’s legacy. And make Uber 2.0 real so that the world can see the inspired work all of you do, and the inspiring people that make Uber great.

See you soon,

Travis