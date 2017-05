Os detalhes do luxuoso jato da Airbus com teto de transparente

#Pagani Automobili and #Airbus Corporate Jets have combined the best of the supercar and business jet world and it's called Infinito. See how this uniquely sleek and beautiful cabin concept took shape on www.facebook.com/airbus ✈️ 🚗 🇮🇹 #avgeek #aviation #airbuslovers #plane #instaplane #businessjet #bizjet #paganiautomobili #italy #cars #automotive

A post shared by Airbus Aircraft (@airbus) on May 22, 2017 at 7:05am PDT