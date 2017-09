6 atrações de rock para quem não vai ao Rock in Rio

Aside from today being my birthday 😎, it was also the day Kurt Cobain smashed his first guitar, at a show in 1988 at Evergreen State College in Olympia WA. The show was a dorm party in dorm k208. Nirvana closed the set with "Blew". It was said to have been in front of only about 50 people. The photo on the left is from the end of the show. The photo on the right is from the EMP museum "Taking Punk to the Masses" exhibit in Seattle, where the guitar is currently on display. – – #kurtcobain #nirvana #kristnovoselic #chadchanning #davegrohl #aberdeen #seattle #olympia #empmuseum #takingpunktothemasses #grunge #punk #bleach #nevermind #inutero #ıncestıcıde #soakedinbleach #montageofheck #univox #evergreenstate #justiceforkurt #hiflyer #27club #comeasyouare

