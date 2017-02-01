Assine
Uma lição de inglês que você pode aprender com “La La Land”

Encontre 8 erros de gramática que foram propositalmente inseridos na letra da música "City of Stars", tema de um dos filmes mais badalados do momento

Por Da Redação
access_time 1 fev 2017, 12h45 - Atualizado em 1 fev 2017, 17h48
La La Land: o musical recebeu 14 indicações ao Oscar 2017

La La Land: o musical recebeu 14 indicações ao Oscar 2017 (Reprodução)

* Escrito por Rosangela Souza, sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas

Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling atuam, dançam e cantam no filme “La La Land”, um dos favoritos ao Oscar de 2017, para o qual recebeu 14 indicações.

As canções do musical oferecem uma excelente oportunidade de treinar o inglês. A seguir, tente encontrar 8 erros que foram propositalmente colocados na letra da música “City of Stars”:

City of stars

Are you shinning just for me?

City of stars

There’s so much that I can’t see

Who knows?

I fell it from the first embrace I shared with you

 

That now our dreams

They’ve finally come true

 

City of stars

Just one thing everybody want

There in the bars

And though the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants

It’s love

Yes, all we’re looking for is love from some one else

 

A rush

A glance

A touch

A dance

 

A look in somebody’s eyes

To light up the skies

To open the world and send it reeling

A voice that says, I’ll be hear

And you’ll be alright

 

I don’t care if I know

Just where I will go

‘Cause all that I need is this crazy feeling

A rat-tat-tat on my heart

 

Think I want that it stays

 

City of stars

Are you shining just for me?

City of stars

You never shined so brightlly

***

E então? Abaixo você confere as respostas:

1.Are you shining just for me?

(to shine/shining)

 

2.I felt it from the first embrace I shared with you

(to feel-felt-sentir/ to fall-fell-cair)

 

3.Just one thing everybody wants

(he/she/it/everybody/everyone + verb + s)

 

4.And through the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants

(through – através/ though – apesar)

 

5.Yes, all we’re looking for is love from someone else

(someone, something, somebody – sempre junto)

 

6.A voice that says, I’ll be here

(to hear – ouvir/ here – aqui)

 

7.Think I want it to stay

(I want you to go/ I want him to speak/ I want her to come/ I want it to stay)

 

8.You never shined so brightly

(bright-brightly/calm-calmly/slow-slowly/legal-legally)

Obs: Shined and shone are acceptable past tense forms of the verb shine. 

Confira a música a seguir:

FONTES:

visualthesaurus.com

azlyrics.com

Rosangela Souza é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas e da ProfCerto. Também é professora de técnicas de comunicação, gestão de pessoas e estratégia no curso de Pós-Graduação ADM da Fundação Getulio Vargas.
