Uma lição de inglês que você pode aprender com “La La Land”

* Escrito por Rosangela Souza, sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling atuam, dançam e cantam no filme “La La Land”, um dos favoritos ao Oscar de 2017, para o qual recebeu 14 indicações.
As canções do musical oferecem uma excelente oportunidade de treinar o inglês. A seguir, tente encontrar 8 erros que foram propositalmente colocados na letra da música “City of Stars”:
City of stars
Are you shinning just for me?
City of stars
There’s so much that I can’t see
Who knows?
I fell it from the first embrace I shared with you
That now our dreams
They’ve finally come true
City of stars
Just one thing everybody want
There in the bars
And though the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants
It’s love
Yes, all we’re looking for is love from some one else
A rush
A glance
A touch
A dance
A look in somebody’s eyes
To light up the skies
To open the world and send it reeling
A voice that says, I’ll be hear
And you’ll be alright
I don’t care if I know
Just where I will go
‘Cause all that I need is this crazy feeling
A rat-tat-tat on my heart
Think I want that it stays
City of stars
Are you shining just for me?
City of stars
You never shined so brightlly
***
E então? Abaixo você confere as respostas:
1.Are you shining just for me?
(to shine/shining)
2.I felt it from the first embrace I shared with you
(to feel-felt-sentir/ to fall-fell-cair)
3.Just one thing everybody wants
(he/she/it/everybody/everyone + verb + s)
4.And through the smokescreen of the crowded restaurants
(through – através/ though – apesar)
5.Yes, all we’re looking for is love from someone else
(someone, something, somebody – sempre junto)
6.A voice that says, I’ll be here
(to hear – ouvir/ here – aqui)
7.Think I want it to stay
(I want you to go/ I want him to speak/ I want her to come/ I want it to stay)
8.You never shined so brightly
(bright-brightly/calm-calmly/slow-slowly/legal-legally)
Obs: Shined and shone are acceptable past tense forms of the verb shine.
Confira a música a seguir:
