Treine o seu inglês com os “Dos & Don’ts” da festa da firma

Chegou o mês das confraternizações!

Esperado por uns, temido por outros, e cheio de armadilhas que podem comprometer sua imagem pessoal e profissional. Vamos usar o tema para aperfeiçoar seu inglês? Aproveite as dicas (dos and don’ts) , pesquise o que não entender e ainda aprenda algumas palavras novas.

Don’t:

1) Don’t SKIP the party

Avoid turning to your BACKLOG of excuses to get out of this year’s party. Don’t be a Grinch – go to the party!

Vocabulary

TO SKIP: to avoid; to not do something that you usually do or that you should do

BACKLOG: an accumulation of tasks unperformed or materials not processed (a backlog or court cases)

2) Don’t talk about work excessively

The holiday party is a work event, but that doesn’t mean you should TALK SHOP the entire time. You’re there to have fun, so MINGLE with colleagues.

Vocabulary

TO TALK SHOP : to talk about your job with those you work with when not at work.

TO MINGLE: to mix, to move around and talk to other people at a social event

3) Don’t bring an inappropriate gift to the SWAP or to the Secret Santa

You can purchase something funny, but not inappropriate. Remember your boss will be witnessing your gift being unwrapped.

Vocabulary:

SWAP: an event where people exchange gifts

4) Don’t appear BORED or antisocial

Try to resist the URGE to constantly check texts and social media at the office holiday party.

Vocabulary:

BORED: feeling weary and impatient because one is unoccupied or lacks interest in one activity

URGE: a strong desire or impulse

5) Don’t drink too much

If you don’t want to come into work the next day WONDERING if you JEOPARDIZED your job, drink wisely – and be sure to sample the snacks, too.

Vocabulary:

TO WONDER: to desire to know something, to feel curious, to feel doubt

TO JEOPARDIZE: to put into a situation in which there is a danger of loss, harm or failure

Do:

6) Dress festively (but not inappropriately)

Use good judgment when you’re getting DECKED OUT for the company party. Avoid wearing anything that could double as an outfit for a night out at the club.

Vocabulary:

TO BE DECKED OUT: to adorn brightly or festively

7) Be careful with what you share on social media

You may be tempted to live-tweet your office party or post videos to your Snapchat Story but.. if you want to avoid trouble, STICK TO posting group photos you all posed for.

Vocabulary:

TO STICK TO: to continue or confine oneself to doing or using a particular thing, adhere to

8) Thank the host

If you can’t thank them in person at the party, be sure TO FOLLOW UP with a thank-you note or email.

Vocabulary:

TO FOLLOW UP – to carry out an activity, to continue something

Rosangela Souza é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas e da ProfCerto. Também é professora de técnicas de comunicação, gestão de pessoas e estratégia no curso de Pós-Graduação ADM da Fundação Getulio Vargas.