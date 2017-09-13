Assine
Como você falaria 3 frases em inglês (e como um nativo falaria)

Professora de inglês mostra como um aluno brasileiro de nível intermediário costuma estruturar frases, e compara à formulação típica de um nativo

Por Rosangela Souza, fundadora da Companhia de Idiomas
access_time 13 set 2017, 13h00
Balões de diálogo

Balões de diálogo (dmilovanovic/Thinkstock)

Pode reparar: alunos de nível intermediário de inglês costumam usar estrutura e sequência de palavras parecidas com as usadas em português. Um americano, por exemplo, pode até entender, mas falaria de outro jeito. Até aí tudo bem, porque eles conseguiram se comunicar, certo?

O problema é que quando este mesmo americano fala, nem sempre o aluno de nível intermediário entende, porque ele expressaria aquela ideia de um jeito bem diferente.

Listamos aqui 3 frases ditas tanto por “um aluno de nível intermediário” (geralmente de forma prolixa e com alguns erros) quanto por um “nativo que fala corretamente” (sem erros e em uma frase mais curtinha).

São apenas exemplos — não quer dizer que todos os nativos se expressem assim, ou até mesmo falem corretamente. As fontes são a BBC e a Reuters. Confira:

FRASE 1

Como um aluno de nível intermediário falaria:
“Brazil is the country that has major influence in the South America, and one of the bigger democracies in the world.”

Comentários:
a) Cuidado para não confundir comparativo com superlativo. Para comparar:
“Brazil is more influential than Uruguay” // “Brazilian democracy is bigger than …”
Para usar o superlativo: “Brazil is the most influential country.” // “One of the biggest democracies”.

b) Deixe a frase mais curta
Ao invés de:
“The country that has major influence in South America”
“One of the biggest democracies in the world”

Use:
“South America’s most influential country”
“One of the world’s biggest democracies”

Como um falante nativo comunicaria a mesma ideia:
“Brazil is South America’s most influential country and one of the world’s biggest democracies.”

FRASE 2

Como um aluno de nível intermediário falaria:
“The rainforest in Amazon, in Brazil, is being exploited, and people around the world are very worried about it, because the wilderness regulates the climate in the world.”

Comentários:
a) Deixe a frase mais curta e tire o sujeito da frase.

Ao invés de:
“People around the world are very worried about it.”

Use:
“It has been a major international worry”

b) Elimine repetições

Ao invés de:
“People around the world are very worried about it, because the wilderness regulates the climate in the world .”

Use:
“It has been a major international worry, since the wilderness is a vital regulator of the climate”

Como um falante nativo comunicaria a mesma ideia:

“The exploitation of the Amazon rainforest, much of which is in Brazil, has been a major international worry, since the wilderness is a vital regulator of the climate.”

FRASE 3

Como um aluno de nível intermediário falaria:
“The new rule in Brazil, that raises in 20 percent the tax on the import of ethanol, takes effect.”

Comentários:

a) Use a inversão adjetivo/substantivo para encurtar as frases

Como um falante nativo comunicaria a mesma ideia:

“Brazil’s new 20 percent ethanol import tax rule takes effect.”

Rosangela Souza é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas e da ProfCerto. Também é professora de técnicas de comunicação, gestão de pessoas e estratégia no curso de Pós-Graduação ADM da Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

