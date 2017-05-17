7 palavras em inglês que muitos brasileiros confundem

O inglês tem 5 vogais no alfabeto, como em português, mas 12 sons vocálicos. Em outras palavras, as vogais A, E, I, O, U podem ser pronunciadas de várias maneiras diferentes.

Além disso, a combinação de vogais também tem variações fonéticas. É por isso que existem tantas palavras com pronúncia semelhante na língua inglesa.

A ortografia também é parecida e o corretor ortográfico não consegue pegar essas sutilezas, caso você troque uma pela outra. Que tal ver as peculiaridades de algumas palavras parecidas?

Em tempo: há ainda uma outra diferença entre o inglês britânico e o americano por causa da letra R. É possível checar a pronúncia de todas elas por meio do link nas transcrições fonéticas.

Bear

Pronúncia britânica [bɛər] e americana /ber/ . Tem dois significados:

Urso (substantivo)

Já como verbo transitivo, to bear (passado: bore; particípio: borne) significa suportar, aguentar, tolerar, aceitar.

Bare

Pronúncia britânica [bɛər] e americana /ber/. É homófona (tem a mesma pronúncia) da palavra acima, bear. Pode querer dizer:

desnudo , sem roupas ou sem cobertura ou proteção.

, sem roupas ou sem cobertura ou proteção. O mais básico ou importante.

Beer

Pronúncia britânica [bɪər] e americana /bɪr/

Substantivo cujo significado é cerveja.

Beard

Pronúncia britânica [bɪəd] e americana /bɪrd/

Substantivo que significa barba.

Bird

Pronúncia britânica [b3ːd] e americana /bɝːd/

Significado: pássaro.

Board

Pronúncia britânica /bɔːd/ e americana /bɔːrd/

Substantivo que pode significar:

Tábua ou pedaço fino e plano de madeira ou qualquer outro material.

Quadro ( blackboard, whiteboard )

) Grupo de pessoas responsáveis por controlar ou organizar uma empresa.

Já “on board” tem outro significado, por causa da preposição. Quer dizer “a bordo”.

Bored

Pronúncia britânica /bɔːd/ e americana /bɔːrd/

É homófona da palavra board, ou seja, tem a mesma pronúncia. É um substantivo que pode significar entediado, desinteressado, “de bode” (expressão).

Não confunda com boring (entediante, desinteressante).

Agora, um exercício para praticar e consolidar as diferenças de uso dessas palavras:

Fill in the blanks with one of the words. Be sure to make the necessary changes:

BEAR – BARE – BEER – BEARD – BIRD – BOARD – BORED

In Russia, Putin wrestled a black _________ into submission while ________ chested. I enjoyed my course at first, but after a time I got ___________ with it. There’s plenty more __________ in the refrigerator. They rely on credit cards even to cover the _________ needs. It was a cold, wet day and the children were ____________. He’s growing a ___________. After we’ve played a match, we sit and chat over a few _________. I was so __________ that I slept through the second half of the film. You have to _________ the responsibility if things go wrong. The room has ___________ wooden floors. Most ________ lay eggs in the Spring. Every decision has to be approved by the ___________. We watched a flock of __________ fly over the field. I put my hands over my eyes because I couldn’t __________ to watch. The teacher wrote her name up on the __________. Don’t walk around outside with your __________ feet. You may hurt yourself. There isn’t much time, so I’ll give you just the ___________ details. He used to have a _________, but he shaved it off yesterday.

Answers

In Russia, Putin wrestled a black bear into submission while bare chested. I enjoyed my course at first, but after a time I got bored with it. There’s plenty more beer in the fridge. They rely on credit cards even to cover the bare needs. It was a cold, wet day and the children were bored. He’s growing a beard. After we’ve played a match, we sit and chat over a few beers. I was so bored that I slept through the second half of the film. You have to bear the responsibility if things go wrong. The room has bare wooden floors. Most birds lay eggs in the Spring. Every decision has to be approved by the board. We watched a flock of birds fly over the field. I put my hands over my eyes because I couldn’t bear to watch. The teacher wrote her name up on the board. Don’t walk around outside with your bare feet. You may hurt yourself. There isn’t much time, so I’ll give you just the bare details. He used to have a beard, but he shaved it off yesterday.

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. É coautora do Guia Corporativo Política de Treinamento para RHs e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. É organizadora do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes.