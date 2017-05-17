7 palavras em inglês que muitos brasileiros confundem

O inglês tem 5 vogais no alfabeto, como em português, mas 12 sons vocálicos. Em outras palavras, as vogais A, E, I, O, U podem ser pronunciadas de várias maneiras diferentes.
Além disso, a combinação de vogais também tem variações fonéticas. É por isso que existem tantas palavras com pronúncia semelhante na língua inglesa.
A ortografia também é parecida e o corretor ortográfico não consegue pegar essas sutilezas, caso você troque uma pela outra. Que tal ver as peculiaridades de algumas palavras parecidas?
Em tempo: há ainda uma outra diferença entre o inglês britânico e o americano por causa da letra R. É possível checar a pronúncia de todas elas por meio do link nas transcrições fonéticas.
Bear
Pronúncia britânica [bɛər] e americana /ber/ . Tem dois significados:
- Urso (substantivo)
- Já como verbo transitivo, to bear (passado: bore; particípio: borne) significa suportar, aguentar, tolerar, aceitar.
Bare
Pronúncia britânica [bɛər] e americana /ber/. É homófona (tem a mesma pronúncia) da palavra acima, bear. Pode querer dizer:
- desnudo, sem roupas ou sem cobertura ou proteção.
- O mais básico ou importante.
Beer
Pronúncia britânica [bɪər] e americana /bɪr/
Substantivo cujo significado é cerveja.
Beard
Pronúncia britânica [bɪəd] e americana /bɪrd/
Substantivo que significa barba.
Bird
Pronúncia britânica [b3ːd] e americana /bɝːd/
Significado: pássaro.
Board
Pronúncia britânica /bɔːd/ e americana /bɔːrd/
Substantivo que pode significar:
- Tábua ou pedaço fino e plano de madeira ou qualquer outro material.
- Quadro (blackboard, whiteboard)
- Grupo de pessoas responsáveis por controlar ou organizar uma empresa.
Já “on board” tem outro significado, por causa da preposição. Quer dizer “a bordo”.
Bored
Pronúncia britânica /bɔːd/ e americana /bɔːrd/
É homófona da palavra board, ou seja, tem a mesma pronúncia. É um substantivo que pode significar entediado, desinteressado, “de bode” (expressão).
Não confunda com boring (entediante, desinteressante).
Agora, um exercício para praticar e consolidar as diferenças de uso dessas palavras:
Fill in the blanks with one of the words. Be sure to make the necessary changes:
BEAR – BARE – BEER – BEARD – BIRD – BOARD – BORED
- In Russia, Putin wrestled a black_________into submission while ________ chested.
- I enjoyed my course at first, but after a time I got ___________ with it.
- There’s plenty more __________ in the refrigerator.
- They rely on credit cards even to cover the _________ needs.
- It was a cold, wet day and the children were ____________.
- He’s growing a ___________.
- After we’ve played a match, we sit and chat over a few _________.
- I was so __________ that I slept through the second half of the film.
- You have to _________ the responsibility if things go wrong.
- The room has ___________ wooden floors.
- Most ________ lay eggs in the Spring.
- Every decision has to be approved by the ___________.
- We watched a flock of __________ fly over the field.
- I put my hands over my eyes because I couldn’t __________ to watch.
- The teacher wrote her name up on the __________.
- Don’t walk around outside with your __________ feet. You may hurt yourself.
- There isn’t much time, so I’ll give you just the ___________ details.
- He used to have a _________, but he shaved it off yesterday.
Answers
- In Russia, Putin wrestled a black bear into submission while bare chested.
- I enjoyed my course at first, but after a time I got bored with it.
- There’s plenty more beer in the fridge.
- They rely on credit cards even to cover the bare needs.
- It was acold,wet day and the children were bored.
- He’s growing a beard.
- After we’ve played a match, we sit and chat over a few beers.
- I was so bored that I slept through the second half of the film.
- You have to bear the responsibility if things go wrong.
- The room has bare wooden floors.
- Most birds lay eggs in the Spring.
- Every decision has to be approved by the board.
- We watched a flock of birds fly over the field.
- I put my hands over my eyes because I couldn’t bear to watch.
- The teacher wrote her name up on the board.
- Don’t walk around outside with your bare feet. You may hurt yourself.
- There isn’t much time, so I’ll give you just the bare details.
- He used to have a beard, but he shaved it off yesterday.
Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. É coautora do Guia Corporativo Política de Treinamento para RHs e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. É organizadora do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes.