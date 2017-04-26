2 exercícios de inglês sobre a série mais popular da Netflix

Um estudo recente da empresa de monitoramento digital Fizziology indica que “13 Reasons Why” é a série original da Netflix mais popular do momento.

Não sem polêmica, a história da personagem Hannah traz à baila diversos temas sociais, como bullying, depressão e suicídio, mas também pode ser usada por quem quer aperfeiçoar o inglês.

Confira a seguir dois exercícios do idioma com base em textos da série. Mas atenção: há spoilers.

1. Complete frases de episódios com as “wh-words”

Estas são as “wh-words”: what, when, where, who, which, why, how. Tente usá-las para preencher as lacunas abaixo:

1. I know _________ you live. You live near Jessica’s.

2. I wonder _______ wrote it. One dark human being, that’s for sure. I mean, I like the poem, I think.

3. Clay wondered _________ was going to happen next.

4. I asked _________ she wanted. She answered she just wanted a glass of iced water.

5. She was trying to explain _________ the accident had happened, that’s ….

6. …._________ she gave so many details.

7. She wouldn’t admit _________ she had done.

8. “Did he say _________ he would come?” “Yes, he did. Next week.”

9. I missed my bus. That’s _________ I was late.

10. Police station – that’s _________ we are going to.

11. There were just two things to do. She had to decide _________ one was the best for her.

12. Can anyone suggest _________ to talk to Mr. Porter? Some of them say they should never do it.

13. I wonder _________ you feel about it.

2. Agora, complete o poema lido pela personagem Hannah

Today I am (1. wearing/using) lacy black underwear

For the (2. soul/sole) purpose of knowing I am wearing them.

And underneath that?

I am absolutely naked.

And I’ve got skin. Miles and miles of skin;

I’ve got skin to cover all my thoughts

like Saran Wrap that you can see (3. through/though)

to what leftovers are inside from the night before.

And (4. although/despite) what you might think, my skin is not rough; nor is it bullet-proof.

My skin is soft, and smooth, and easily scarred.

But that doesn’t matter, right?

You don’t care (5. of/about) how soft my skin is.

(…)

Some girls know all the lyrics to each other’s songs.

They find harmonies in their laughter

(…)

What if my melodies are the ones nobody (6. hears/hear)?

(…)

How many circles can I walk in before I give up (7. looking/ to look) ?

How long before I’m lost for good?

It must be possible (8. swimming/to swim) in the ocean of the one you love without (9. drowning/ to drown)

It must be possible to swim without (10. become/becoming) water yourself.

But I keep (11. swallowing/swallow) what I thought was air.

I keep (12. finding/find) stones tied to my (13. foots/feet).

Respostas

Exercício 1

where who what what how why what when why where which when how

Exercício 2

wearing sole through despite about hears looking to swim drowning becoming swallowing finding feet

Glossário

leftovers – something, especially food, remaining after the rest has been used.

to drown – die through submersion in and inhalation of water.

to swallow – cause or allow (something, especially food or drink) to pass down the throat.

to tie – to attach or fasten with string or similar cord

Fontes

learnenglish.britishcouncil.org

netflix

candymag.com

en.oxforddictionaries.com



* Rosangela Souza é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas e da ProfCerto. Também é professora de técnicas de comunicação, gestão de pessoas e estratégia no curso de Pós-Graduação ADM da Fundação Getúlio Vargas.