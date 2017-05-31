19 verbos em inglês que você ainda vai usar numa viagem

Muito comuns em inglês, os phrasal verbs são formados pela combinação de um verbo e uma preposição, ou um verbo e um advérbio, que ganha um significado novo. Também são conhecidos como two-word verbs.

O ideal para inseri-los no seu repertório é contextualizá-los em frases que façam sentido para a sua realidade e também agrupá-los por situações, pelos verbos ou pelas preposições.

Você pretende viajar para exterior em breve? Se sim, vale estudar alguns phrasal verbs muito úteis nesse contexto. Vale esclarecer que vários verbos abaixo podem ter outros significados, não relacionados com viagem. Por isso, não foram abordados aqui.

1. Pick up

Pegar alguém no aeroporto, no hotel etc.

2. Drop off

Levar alguém a algum lugar, por exemplo, ao aeroporto ou hotel, no contexto em que estamos estudando.

3. See off

Ir ao aeroporto ou estação para se despedir de alguém que vai viajar.

4. Take off

Decolar. Também significa tirar uma peça de roupa.

5. Get on

Subir, embarcar em transporte público, como ônibus, trem, metrô ou avião.

6. Get off

Sair, descer de transporte público, como ônibus, trem, metrô ou avião.

7. Get in

Chegar (trem ou avião)

8. Get around

Viajar de um lugar para outro em uma região

9. Get away

Sair, escapar em um fim de semana ou feriado

10. Set out

Começar uma viagem

11. Check in

Chegar e registrar-se no hotel ou aeroporto.

12. Check out

Pagar a conta ao deixar o hotel

13. Look around

Olhar com atenção os lugares e pontos turístico.

14. Look out

Tomar cuidado, prestar atenção.

15. Look forward to

Aguardar com ansiedade por algo que vai acontecer no futuro, como fazer uma viagem para um local muito desejado ou visitar alguém distante.

16. Stop by

Parar em um lugar para comprar uma bebida ou pedir informações.

17. Go back

Retornar ao seu lugar de origem.

18. Move on

Prosseguir, continuar viagem

19. Hold up

Atrasar quando viajando

Agora, que tal praticar esses verbos com um exercício? Preencha as lacunas com os verbos listados acima:

A) They are _____________________ visiting India.

B) I will ________ my husband _____ at the airport tonight.

C) They stayed in our place for only a few days before _____________.

D) _____________, there are cars coming from both sides.

E) He _____________ his clothes and got into the shower.

F) I´m ________________ to the beach with my friends this weekend.

G) We will _____________ early in the morning to avoid traffic jam.

H) I hope the plane ____________ on time.

I) We have ____________ the bus now. This stop is the closest to our hotel.

J) My friend Alex is ___________ me _______ at home at 8am.

K) They can ______________ the apartment only after 1pm.

L) We need _______________ before 11am. Our flight is at 4pm.

M) Hurry up and ______________ the next bus that will take us to the museum.

N) Let´s __________________ to find a restaurant to have dinner.

O) We have _______________ the convenient store to buy some groceries.

P) Tomorrow we are _______________ home after a 15-day vacation.

Q) The train ____________ late at the station yesterday.

R) Flights are being ____________ because of the threat of terrorism.

S) The mother _________ her daughter _______ at the station last night.

T) It is hard ________________ New York by car.

Answers

A) They are looking forward to visiting India.

B) I will drop my husband offat the airport tonight.

C) They stayed in our place for only a few days before moving on.

D) Look out, there are cars coming from both sides.

E) He took off his clothes and got into the shower.

F) I´m getting away to the beach with my friends this weekend.

G) We will set out early in the morning to avoid traffic jam.

H) I hope the plane took off on time.

I) We have to get off the bus now. This stop is the closest to our hotel.

J) My friend Alex is picking me up at home at 8am.

K) They can check in the apartment only after 1pm.

L) We need to check out before 11am. Our flight is at 4pm.

M) Hurry up and get on the next bus that will take us to the museum.

N) Let´s look around to find a restaurant to have dinner.

O) We have to stop by the convenient store to buy some groceries.

P) Tomorrow we are going back home after a 15-day vacation.

Q) The train got in late at the station yesterday.

R) Flights are being held up because of the threat of terrorism.

S) The mother saw her daughter off at the station last night.

T) It is hard to get around New York by car.

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. É coautora do Guia Corporativo Política de Treinamento para RHs e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha e organizadora do Sarau Conversar na Livraria Martins Fontes..