Protestos pelo país pedem saída de Temer e eleições diretas

4 /20 A suitcase containing fake money with images of Brazil's President Michel Temer and former speaker of Brazil's Lower House of Congress Eduardo Cunha is seen during a protest against Temer in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 18, 2017. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)

8. Protesto contra Temer em Brasília, dia 18/05/2017

8/20 BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MAY 18: Protests erupt after embattled President Temer refuses to resign on May 18, 2017 in Brasilia, Brazil. A recording of Temer was released in which he allegedly condones bribery payments to Eduardo Cunha, the former President of the Chamber of Deputies. Cunha was involved in the 'Lava Jato' (Car Wash) corruption scandal and sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption, money laundering and illegal money transfers abroad. With the release of the recording, the opposition has called for Temer's impeachment and new elections. (Photo by /Getty Images) (Igo Estrela/Getty Images)

